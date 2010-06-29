TV companies flock to snap up latest 3D kit

Thousands of production companies waking up to the creative possibilities of 3D have been ordering the latest production equipment on show at the 18th 3D & Virtual Reality Expo in Tokyo.

The likes of Panasonic, Sony and JVC all witnessed growing interest in their latest raft of cameras, vision mixers and image processors at the show which ran last week.

Sony's Masafumi Ishige, a senior marketing manager in charge of 3-D business, reported that there had been demand for devices that create 3-D content.

Sony showed a video camera that can shoot 3-D images and a ¥2.8 million (£21,000) imaging processor that can make detailed edits when processing 3-D images.

Device interest

"It's impossible to create (3-D content) without equipment, so people are really interested in the devices," Ishige said.

Panasonic said interest in a ¥2.2 million (£16,500) 3D video camera due on sale in August was huge with business inquiries for 3,000 units from 2,000 companies, and 300 units pre-ordered.

It's not just broadcasters and image content producers getting in to 3D creation, Panasonic reports interest from the medical field, colleges and companies in other sectors, including construction.

JVC meanwhile showed an image processor that can convert 2-D images into 3-D whilst adding realistic depth to produce clear 3-D images.