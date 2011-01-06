Sony adds CX and EX Bravia TVs to its range

Sony has added to its range of Bravia televisions with the 3D-ready EX and Connected CX series of televisions.

The EX range consists of the Sony Bravia EX723, the EX523 and the EX320, and the CX has the CX523 and CX32D.

The EX320 is billed as the "ideal small screen which is a Full HD, internet TV ideal for a bedroom or kitchen".

"With a clearer, brighter Full HD 3D picture with minimal blur, BRAVIA 3D TVs such as the EX723 are a perfect way to bring 3D into the home to the whole family," adds Sony.

CX range



The CX range is "wireless LAN ready ... Easily connect an optional USB Wi-Fi adapter and you're set for a future of cable-free connections and online entertainment".

"By adding an optional camera and microphone accessory to new internet TVs, you'll be able to make free voice and video calls over the internet using Skype. Chat to friends and family in clear big-screen detail without crowding around a PC."

The new range also includes direct recording to a USB and DLNA as well as the new X-Reality image processor.

"Bravia TVs in 2011 also feature a new image processor – X-Reality – for crisp detail even with standard definition pictures," adds Sony.

"X-Reality PRO takes it a step further: this dual-chip image processor produces true-to-life images and can even boost low quality pictures from the web to near-HD resolution."