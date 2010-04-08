Sky announces 3D Premier League games for April

Sky has confirmed the Premier League matches to be broadcast this month in 3D, with the Manchester derby probably the highest profile fixture.

Sky's 3D project has started promisingly following its launch last week, with pubs quick to bring in the 3D televisions and glasses needed to display the technology. And the company has now announced which matches will be shown in the coming weeks.

The four confirmed live 3D fixtures are:

Sun 11 April Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United

Wed 14 April Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Sat 17 April Manchester City v Manchester United

Sun 25 April Chelsea v Stoke City

Commenting on the latest 3D announcement, Brian Lenz, Sky's Director of Product Design and TV Product Development said: "As the title race builds to its dramatic conclusion, football fans nationwide will be able to see all three main challengers live in 3D this month.

"Last Saturday over a hundred thousand people witnessed the ground breaking launch of Sky 3D.

"Many thousands more will experience 3D in pubs over the months ahead, as we build towards our launch to Sky+HD homes."