Sony and Sky launch final Go!View for PSP

Sony, in partnership with Sky, has finally announced the launch of Go!View, the on-demand video service for the much-maligned PSP, for those who want their entertainment or sports fix on the go.

The service has been in beta testing since July and PSP users can sign up to a 30 day free trial for all three subscription packs - Entertainment, Sports and Comedy for PSP – before they sign up and part with their hard-earned.

Pay as you go

If you don't like signing up to subscription services, then you can just 'pay as you go' and rent a selection of top movies and TV shows as and when you feel like it.

Cost wise, subscription packs will set you back £5 for 1 pack, £8 for 2 packs and £10 for all three packs, per month, with rental TV available from £1.50 per episode and movies from £2.50 each.

Head over to the Go!View website for the lowdown.