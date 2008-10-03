Logie-Baird launches search for oldest TV

John Logie-Baird's grandson has launched a search to find the oldest television in Scotland – as part of Digital UK's marketing campaign for the digital switchover.

Ian Logie-Baird – whose Argyll-born grandfather invented the television in the mid-1920s is trying to track down an antique set – to prove that old technology can be converted to receive digital signals.

"It will be fantastic if we can find some examples of Baird-branded televisions and bring them into the digital era, said Baird – who is the curator of television at the excellent National Media Museum in Bradford.

Exciting step

"It's great to be involved in this exciting step in broadcasting history.

"The switch to digital is the first step towards a revolution in the way we watch TV and opens the door for further developments such as high-definition television, combinations of services with high-speed broadband and mobile phone video broadcasting."

Anyone who would like to enter their television in the search should email competition@digitaluk.co.uk or phone 0845 270 1709.