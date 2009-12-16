Channel 4 and Talk Talk join Project Canvas

The BBC, ITV, BT and Five are also involved in the project

Project Canvas has announced that UK public service broadcaster Channel 4 and ISP Talk Talk have joined the project.

The six partners involved in the project are now seeking "expressions of interest" from any other companies who want to get involved. The BBC, ITV, BT and Five are also members.

If the BBC's involvement is rubber-stamped by the BBC Trust approval, the next step for Canvas is that the formation of a technical specification for devices with standards body the Digital Television Group (DTG),

The new platform would bring together linear TV and internet-based applications – creating an upgrade for the UK's existing free-to-air TV platforms Freeview and Freesat, and giving TV audiences open access to a wide range of internet-based services.

"The potential for innovation goes far beyond bringing video-on-demand to the TV set and there's a huge opportunity for a wide range of new commercial models to thrive," says Project Canvas Programme Director Richard Halton.

"We always wanted all the UK's public service broadcasters and at least two ISPs to be involved in the venture at launch, so we're delighted that Channel 4 and Talk Talk have joined the project."