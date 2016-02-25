Foxconn's lookin' Sharp: $6 billion takeover accepted

Manufacturing giant Foxconn looks set to get a big boost to its display-making capabilities, with reports that the board of directors at Japanese electronics firm Sharp have accepted a takeover deal from the Taiwanese company.

The deal is reportedly worth 700 billion Yen (around US$6.24 billion, £4.48 billion), with Foxconn promising to keep the historic Japanese brand intact and avoid major layoffs.

If the deal is accepted by Sharp's shareholders it will become a rare instance of a Japanese company selling to a multinational firm. According to the Wall Street Journal, Foxconn had been running as an underdog to the Japanese government-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan.

However, the Taiwanese firm pushed harder, offering a significant premium to win over the Sharp board.