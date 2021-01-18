Welcome to TechRadar’s LGBTQ+ Gaming Week 2021, a week-long celebration during which we're inviting LGBTQ+ gamers to tell their stories, and explore topics within the LGBTQ+ gaming community. That means throughout the week you’ll be seeing features, opinion pieces and more, on a variety of LGBTQ+ gaming-related topics, appearing on the site.

LGBTQ+ Gaming Week is about amplifying voices within the LGBTQ+ gaming community – and dedicating the time and space to ensure that those voices are heard. We’ve aimed to cover topics on a range of genders, sexualities, and important issues. We’ve ensured that members of the community have had a say in each and every piece that’s being published, which means all the writers featured are from the LGBTQ+ community, and many of the articles feature bespoke illustrations from R Healey Art .

We’re aware that not every piece will be reflective of all LGBTQ+ experiences, but they’re the experiences and topics that our writers felt were important to explore.

This is the first time TechRadar has hosted an LGBTQ+ Gaming Week, so why are we doing this now? These continue to be challenging times for those in the LGBTQ+ community, with many continuing to have to defend their identity and rights. Here at TechRadar, we believe all LGBTQ+ rights are human rights.

So however you identify, we welcome you to TechRadar’s LGBTQ+ Gaming Week 2021.

LGBTQ+ resources

If you want to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community, check out the resources below:

Charities and non-profit organizations

Stonewall : a non-profit organization that campaigns for the equality of lesbian, gay, bi and trans people across Britain – also has a Youth division.

: a non-profit organization that campaigns for the equality of lesbian, gay, bi and trans people across Britain – also has a Youth division. Gendered Intelligence : A UK-based charity whose objective is to increase people’s understanding of gender diversity, working with the trans community and specializing in supporting trans youth aged 8-25.

: A UK-based charity whose objective is to increase people’s understanding of gender diversity, working with the trans community and specializing in supporting trans youth aged 8-25. LGBT Youth Scotland : Scotland’s national charity for LGBTI young people, working with 13-25-year-olds across the country, which also delivers the LGBT Charter program to schools, organizations and businesses.

: Scotland’s national charity for LGBTI young people, working with 13-25-year-olds across the country, which also delivers the LGBT Charter program to schools, organizations and businesses. Mermaids : UK charity supporting transgender kids, young people and their families since 1995.

: UK charity supporting transgender kids, young people and their families since 1995. The Trevor Project : A US national 24-hour, toll-free confidential suicide hotline for LGBTQ youth.

: A US national 24-hour, toll-free confidential suicide hotline for LGBTQ youth. Trans Lifeline : Run by and for trans people with a goal to provide trans peer support and care. Covers the US and Canada.

Run by and for trans people with a goal to provide trans peer support and care. Covers the US and Canada. Planned Parenthood LGBT Services : A non-profit organization that provides sexual health care and education for the LGBTQ+ community in the United States and globally.

: A non-profit organization that provides sexual health care and education for the LGBTQ+ community in the United States and globally. Human Rights Campaign Foundation: The largest LGBTQ advocacy group and political lobbying organization in the United States, with a focus on protecting and expanding rights for LGBTQ people.

