Team USA vs France live stream: how to watch basketball free online at Olympics from anywhere

USA are always the team to watch in Olympics basketball, but will it be for the right reasons this time? Having taken gold at six of the last seven Summer Games they're the overwhelming favorites once again, but defeats at the hands of Australia and Nigeria in two preparation games means a sense of unease has started emerging. Read on as we explain how to get a USA vs France live stream and watch 2020 Olympics basketball online from anywhere - and where you can watch absolutely free of charge.

Gregg Popovich also has a couple of late and high-profile personnel changes to deal with, with Bradley Beal and Kevin Love being replaced by JaVale McGee and Keldon Johnson due to Covid-19 and a calf injury respectively.

On the other side of the court are France, who finished third at the 2019 World Cup. Les Bleus beat the US 89-79 in the quarter-finals, the Boston Celtics' Evan Fournier and the Utah Jazz's All-Star center Rudy Gobert putting Team USA to the sword, as the men's team fell to their worst ever World Cup finish.

France have plenty more NBA talent on their roster, including Frank Ntilikina, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and Nicolas Batum, so Kevin Durant and co will be acutely aware that they have their work cut out in their opener.

Read on for how to watch Team USA vs France online and live stream Olympics basketball from anywhere today.

How to watch the men's basketball in the US - and for free

You'll have to be up early to watch USA vs France, which tips off at 8am ET / 5am PT on Sunday morning. The game is being shown exclusively on NBC's new-ish streaming platform Peacock TV, which means there's a way to watch the Dream Team for FREE! Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that gets basketball fans all of the US Men's Olympics basketball games, plus loads more premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. But best of all, Peacock even offers a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of, which means you'll be able to see the first few Team USA games for free. If you've already hopped on the Peacock bandwagon but are abroad when USA vs France is on, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN. We explain in more detail below.

Who has a free USA vs France basketball live stream?

One of the best things about the Olympics is that loads of the action, including the basketball, is being shown for free around the world.

Those living in the UK have the benefit of the BBC's free-to-air coverage for example, which can be live streamed on BBC iPlayer.

And it's a similar story in the likes of Australia (Channel 7 and 7plus online), Ireland (RTE), France (TF1) and, Germany (ARD and ZDF). We have further information about worldwide Olympics streams below.

How to watch USA vs France from outside your country

You should be able to find a USA vs France live stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease-of-use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles and, best of all, it has a fantastic track record of unlocking the hardiest of streaming services around the world. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

How to watch a FREE USA vs France live stream of Olympics basketball in the UK

The USA vs France game gets underway at 1pm BST on Sunday afternoon, and basketball fans based in the UK will be able to tune in via the trusty BBC iPlayer streaming service. That, of course, means you can watch the big game for FREE, though you should possess a valid TV licence. And the BBC iPlayer app is available on pretty much every device you could imagine: if you have a laptop, iPhone, iPad, Android device, games console, Fire Stick, Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV and most Smart TVs, then you're good to go. At the time of writing, it isn't 100% clear whether the Beeb will also be showing the game on one of its BBC One or Two TV channels. If you're out of the UK during the 2020 Olympic Games, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch USA vs France FREE: live stream Olympics basketball in Canada

Basketball fans based in Canada can watch USA vs France on CBC or on Sportsnet, but prepare for an early rise, with tip-off set for 8am ET / 5am PT on Sunday morning. If you don’t have access to either of them through cable, you can also watch both channels online via their standalone streaming services. Better still, CBC Gem offers a 1-month FREE trial and then costs CA$4.99 per month. Sportsnet Now, meanwhile, is priced at CA$19.99 per month. And both services are showing plenty more Olympics coverage, besides the basketball. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

How to watch USA vs France: live stream Olympics basketball for FREE in Australia