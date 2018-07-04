Team TechRadar's Amazon Prime Day deals wishlist

With Amazon Prime Day fast approaching we're getting ready to bring you all the best prime day deals throughout the sale when it starts at midday (3pm ET) on July 16 and right through Prime Day itself on the 17.

There will be hundreds, if not thousands of deals to choose from and we'll be rummaging through the lot to find you the best deals on TVs, laptops, games, consoles, smart home tech, Amazon devices and lots more besides.

As we're keen tech buyers too though, we'll also be on the lookout for a few bargains to treat ourselves on the day. So we've had a little roundup around the TechRadar office to show you what items we're planning on buying on Amazon Prime Day if the price is right. I'll get the ball rolling then.

Brendan Griffiths: Deals Editor

I’ve made my peace that the Kindle Oasis just isn’t coming down to a sane price anytime soon. Instead, I’m hoping Amazon Prime Day is going to give me a chance to finally go full Android and by that I mean buy a Chromebook. Seeing as I use my work laptop at home too, my home laptop wasn’t exactly getting much use, but I was still pretty annoyed when the most recent Windows update bricked it. So replacing it with something cheap seems like the sensible option.

That being said, I’d like something new rather than the same old laptop experience. So, seeing as I’m buried deep into Google’s ecosystem now, the stripped-back OS and synchronicity of Google's suite and Play Store apps is really appealing. Ideally, I’m hoping for something that doesn’t weigh a ton, with a brushed steel finish and 4GB of RAM so hopefully it won’t fall over every time I open three apps at once with a stupid number of Chrome tabs open permanently too. So ideally, I’d love to see something like this Acer Chromebook CB3-431 for £200. That or I’ll ply our IT guys with beer and Haribo and ask them to fix my old laptop.

Matt Hanson: Computing Editor

I’ve recently moved into a new house, and its back garden was covered in pebbles. Just in time for the summer, I’ve got rid of the pebbles and sprinkled grass seeds, which have sprouted and grown at an alarming rate. So now I’m thinking of ways to cut the new grass without stomping all over the virgin lawn (which is much nicer than any of my neighbours', I’ve noticed with joy). So, I’m asking Father Bezos to leave a robotic lawn mower in my stocking this Amazon Prime Day. The Flymo 1200R Lithium-Ion Robotic Lawn Mower looks like it will do the job splendidly, so I am hoping it gets a nice discount on the day. It’s currently listed as one of Amazon’s Choices, and while I am not really sure what that means, I hope it results in a bit of a price cut.

Cat Ellis: Downloads Editor

I’m death to laptops. I don’t leave them on cafe tables or spill tea all over them – I’m simply a heavy-handed typist and few notebooks can handle such a hammering. I should probably invest in something you could safely run over with a tractor, but if an IdeaPad 320S saw a hefty discount this Amazon Prime Day, at least replacing my latest victim would be inexpensive. A great deal on a little coffee machine would help keep my eyes open for those long typing sessions as well (and stop me falling asleep on the keyboard). With the right Amazon Prime Day deal, a cute little Nespresso Vertuo Plus could provide the caffeine hit I need to meet my word targets.

John McCann: UK Phones Editor and Licensing Lead

Last year I got very excited over the announcement of a new computer game. Two Point Hospital is the brainchild of the folks behind the legendary Theme Hospital, and it looks to bring the iconic action bang up to date. There is a problem though. It’s a PC game and the only computer I have at home is a humble, first-gen Chromebook. There’s no way I’ll be able to run the game, which means I need an affordable, modest laptop to get my gaming fix. If the Dell Inspiron 15.6-Inch Gaming Notebook can shed another few hundred from its price tag then I’ll be curing patients til the cows come home.

Joe Osborne: Senior Editor

Since I’ve made the smartest decision of my life in relegating the horrid tasks of sweeping and mopping to a Roomba and Braava Jet, respectively, I’m chomping at the bit for the chance to automate my most hated chore: mowing my lawn(s). Yes, like my buddy Matt Hanson, I just really want a Roomba for lawns, and in particular the Worx WG794 Landroid robotic lawnmower. This beauty costs a small fortune, but can mow your lawn at 40 minutes per charge, able to return to its charger automatically to prepare itself for the next mow. This means more time to spend with my family on Sundays and less time pushing a gas guzzler around the yard. The product would be a perfect candidate for a summer Amazon Prime Day sale with all of those lawns to mow across the US.

Adam Marshall: Subscriptions and Services Editor

Ever since sitting next to a couple of dentists at a wedding last summer (more fun than it sounds), I’ve been conscious that my filling-riddled set of not-so-pearly whites are at risk from deteriorating further by my insistence on using a classic manual toothbrush. I missed out on bagging a new electric brush during Black Friday, so I’m hoping Amazon will deliver a bargain brush on Prime Day. Using the best electric toothbrush guide produced by our friends over at T3, I’ve got it narrowed down to either the Oral-B Genius 9000 or Philips Sonicare HX9332 – if either come in under the £100-mark, then I’m sold.

James Peckham: Wearables Editor

A robot vacuum and an Amazon Echo Dot are how far I’ve managed to get along the road to making my flat into a fully automated smart home. It may not be a tech-filled paradise just yet, but the next stepping stone is plugging in some smart lights. This Amazon Prime Day feels like the perfect opportunity to grab my first Philips Hue Starter Kit to connect up to my Echo Dot and be one step closer to never having to leave my bed again. As much as I’m looking forward to a price drop on the Starter Kit, I hope Amazon doesn’t have a flash sale for all of its smart home products as I’m not sure if my bank balance will be able to take it...

Phil Hall: Photography Editor

Sony’s just launched the rather excellent but very pricey RX100 VI high-end premium compact camera. Now, I’m not expecting it to be heavily discounted this Amazon Prime Day, but older RX100 series cameras don’t die, they just get cheaper, and as we saw on Black Friday, there were some fantastic deals to be had on these powerful pocket cameras. Hopefully that means we’ll see the RX100 IV and RX100 V nicely discounted.

My old Garmin Forerunner 910XT multisport watch is starting to look a bit tired, and takes an absolute age to find a satellite when I switch it on, so with a bit of luck I’ll be able to nab a Garmin Forerunner 735XT for under £200.

Fingers crossed this lot gets a discount on Prime Day then! If you want to know what the best deals are on the day be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2018 hub.