Take a peek at Razer's Pikachu-themed earbuds with Pokéball charging case

If your love of Pokémon is stronger than your love of battery life, you may find these Pikachu-themed wireless earbuds from Razer to be of interest, as discovered by Zing Gadget from a post on Razer's Weibo account.

On sale in China from April 16 for ¥999 (around $141 / £112 / AU$220), the earbuds are a Pikachu-yellow variation of Razer's existing Hammerhead buds, and are adorned with a view of the iconic character from the rear.

(Image credit: Yanko Design / Razer)

Perhaps more desirable than the earbuds themselves is the included Pokéball charging case, which offers an additional 13 hours of use – an essential inclusion given that the buds reportedly offer only up to three hours of playback on their own.

Based on what we know about Razer's Hammerhead earbuds, the Pikachu-themed buds boast a 13mm driver unit, which should provide balanced audio and surprisingly deep bass. Razer's Hammerhead earbuds are said to offer a low input latency of only 60ms along with a splash-resistant IPX4-rated design. Additionally, the buds are touch-enabled and are compatible with your smartphone's voice assistant, so we're expecting this new variant to share the same features.

At present, there's no word on whether Razer's Pikachu-themed earbuds will receive a proper release in other markets, although if the situation changes we will surely let you know.

[source: Yanko Design / Zing Gadget]