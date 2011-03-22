Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.9 officially unveiled

Samsung has today unpacked its 8.9-inch tablet, the imaginatively named Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.9.

The Honeycomb tablet comes with a 1280 x 800 resolution display, 1GHz dual-core processor and front- and rear-mounted cameras.

All that is packed in to a chassis just 8.6mm thin, causing Samsung to bill its Galaxy Tab range as the 'world's thinnest mobile tablets'.

Size is everything

The company has also shaved a few millimetres off the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1's hips, now also coming in at 8.6mm thin.

The larger slate now weighs slightly less and has a reduced rear-mounted camera rocking 3MP rather than the previous version's 8MP.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.9's camera is a similar 3MP affair, with WiFi, Bluetooth 3.0, USB 2.0, gyroscope, accelerometer, digital compass, ambient light sensor and GPS.

The new, smaller tablet is available in 16GB, 32GB or 64GB models and comes with TouchWiz for Honeycomb, as detailed on a leaked information sheet earlier today.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.9 UK release date and pricing is yet to be officially revealed, but the 10.1 Wi-Fi is on sale in the States in June, with the Galaxy Tab 8.9 Wi-Fi to follow in 'early summer'.

There's no word on when we'll see the upgraded 10.1 hit either but SlashGear is reporting that Vodafone will be offering the original Galaxy Tab 10.1 exclusively in Europe.