Samsung gets aggressive, with the NC10 netbook

Samsung has officially released the price of its N-Series range of netbooks – the latest in a long line of portable computers looking to hook you up to the web at a moment's notice.

The NC10 – details of which we gave you just last week – is a stylish netbook that weighs in at just 1.33kgs, while housing an ample 10.2in screen.

Powered by an Intel Atom Processor, with Windows XP as the OS of choice, the netbook is perfectly suited for those who want to log on, but as it also utilises 1GB of RAM and a 160GB SATA hard drive, word processing and music archiving should also be a breeze.

Get connected

Connectivity comes in the form of three USBs, a 3-in-1 card reader and a VGA output. Web-wise, you are looking at Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and the still-obligatory Ethernet input.

Samsung's NC10 comes in three colours – blue, black and white – and best of all is officially available at a snip under £300 (£299 to be precise).

