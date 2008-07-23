Trending
Brands

LG plotting Eee rival?

By  

German site carries specs and prices

Are you feeling lucky?
Are you feeling lucky?

Korean manufacturers LG could be set to take on the burgeoning netbook market with rumours of an X110 due in October.

The low cost, low spec 'sub-notebook' market is a massive growth area following the success of Asus' Eee PC.

But with the likes of Acer - with their well received Aspire One, HP, MSI and Dell all bringing out rivals it's rapidly becoming a crowded market.

Autumn arrival

However, this doesn't appear to have deterred LG, with The Register picking out a German language site called Notebook Journal which reports that the X110 from LG will arrive in the Autumn.

Rumours point to a 9 inch display, 120 GB hard drive, the increasingly ubiquitous Intel Atom processor – a low-power chip designed for this market – and 2GB of memory.

Integrated HSDPA will be available in a more expensive model – believed to be priced at around €499 (£395) with the more basic model priced at €399 (£316).

See more news