Razer Switchblade to take on DS and PSP

Gaming giant Razer has unveiled the Switchblade concept mobile PC gaming device that replaces the traditional mouse and keyboard with a multi-touch screen, dynamic tactile keyboard and 'intelligent user interface'.

The bold move by a company most associated with gaming mice and keyboards, uses Intel's Atom, and claims to port the 'full mouse and keyboard' experience onto a console type device, although it is still at the concept stage.

Whether this proves to be the answer to the dreams of first person shooter addicts who like their mouse or RTS aficionados remains to be seen, but the principle is intriguing.

WoW!

World of Warcraft is featured heavily in the gallery for the new product at http://www2.razerzone.com/switchblade/, and the appeal of that MMO behemoth on a portable device is certainly going to attract interest.

"The main problem with mobile PC gaming so far is that no one has been able to port the full mouse and keyboard experience onto a small size portable solution," said Min-Liang Tan, CEO and Creative Director, Razer.

"By combining adaptive on-the-fly controls and display, we managed to maintain the full tactile keyboard in a miniature computer while saving valuable screen estate."

Intel keen

Intel's Brad Graff believes that the platform has promise, stating: "The Intel Atom processor, combined with Razer's expertise in bringing gaming solutions to market, will help make it possible for consumers to have a powerful gaming experience in mobile devices.

"With our established focus on human interface devices, moving the mouse and keyboard experience to the next level was a natural step.

"Razer isn't just about bringing innovation to the PC, but creating products that will change the future of gaming. The Razer Switchblade is one such product."

The device looks small and, well, interesting, and we'll endeavour to get a closer look as soon as we can.