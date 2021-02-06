Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers live stream: how to watch Big Bash Final from anywhere

The two most successful teams in Big Bash history face off once more in the BBL 2021 Final at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Read on as we explain how to get a 2021 Big Bash Final live stream of the Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, no matter where you are in the world today.

Having beaten Perth in their Qualifier clash, the Sixers take home advantage for the grand finale and are therefore huge favourites to notch up another win against the Scorchers and defend their title.

Big Bash 2021 Final live stream Date: Saturday, February 6 Time: 7.40pm AEDT / 8.40am GMT / 3.40am ET / 12.40am PT / 9.40pm NZDT Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Australian live stream: Kayo Sports / Channel 7 / Fox (Aus) Global live streams: BT Sport (UK) |Willow (US) | Sky Sport (NZ) |SPN (India) Watch anywhere: try the No.1 rated VPN - 100% risk-free trial

While the odds may be against them according to the bookies, Perth have nevertheless been given something of a fillip with the news that Sydney star man Mitchell Starc will not be available for selection. That selection issue for their rivals is tempered by the fact that the Scorchers themselves will be without key batsman Jason Roy for the final, however.

Perth have shown they still have plenty of fight left in them after defeating Brisbane Heat in impressive style in the Challenger contest to reach this showdown, with their bowlers doing a sterling job to deliver a 49-run victory by the DLS method.

Similar resilience will be needed here for Perth to pull of a shock win, but don't count against the Scorchers exacting revenge over the Sixers in the very best way possible.

Read on as we run you through your options for getting a Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers live stream and watch the Big Bash 2021 Final online, no matter where you are in the world.

FREE Big Bash final live stream 2021 in Australia

Coverage of the 2020/21 Big Bash Final is split in Australia, with free-to-air Channel 7 showing the showdown in Sydney alongside pay TV giant Fox Sports . Its worth noting though that 7's coverage is restricted to terrestrial TV and won't therefore be available to stream on its 7Plus online service. For those looking to watch the action online and on the go, the best option is likely to be Foxtel's sister streaming service Kayo Sports which will be carrying Fox's coverage. Kayo features no lock-in contracts and gives you access not only to BBL cricket but to over 50 sports including the F1, NRL, FA Cup football, NBA playoffs...the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch their Fox Sports or Kayo subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as below - our latest testing reveals that Kayo is working just fine with VPN services right now, so Aussies abroad can sign-up with confidence. The build-up begins on Fox and Kayo with B4 The Bash at 6.30pm AEDT, before the main event coverage which kicks off at 7.40pm AEDT.

How to get a Big Bash live stream from outside your country

In the UK, India, or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream Big Bash League cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

Watch Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers live stream in the UK

Broadcast rights for the 2020/21 Big Bash League season belong to BT Sport in the UK and BT Sport 2 will be showing all the action live from 8.30am GMT in Saturday morning. BT Sport is available to both BT TV customers from just £10 extra a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. If you're outside the UK and want to watch the same BBL coverage you'd normally enjoy at home, don't worry - just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch a Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash cricket live stream online in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) is your one-stop-shop for all the BBL cricket action this season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV . The action from Sydney is set kick off at 2.10pm IST.

Big Bash Final 2021 live stream in the US

For a nation that traditionally isn't interested in cricket, cricket fans in the US enjoy a great option to watch Big Bash live online in Willow TV. The country's dedicated live cricket channel (which is also available in Canada) can be found via a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Customers that subscribe to Willow TV will be able to use their cable provider’s login and password on willow.tv to stream the Big Bash 2021 Final right from their computer. Alternatively, Willow TV also has apps for Android and iOS if your prefer to watch matches on the go. And can be added to cord-cutting TV streaming services such as Sling TV. The first ball is due to be played at 3.40am ET / 12.40am PT.

