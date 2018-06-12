Brace yourself: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate release date is December 7

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate release date is December 7, Nintendo announced at E3 2018 during its latest Nintendo Direct live stream video presentation.

That's just six months away. It means you'll be playing SSB Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch before the end of 2018, and it's the biggest SSB game in so many ways.

It includes every single character from the mascot-filled fighting series, including characters that were only available via downloadable content (DLC) on Wii U, and non-Nintendo characters like Sonic, Pac-Man, and Snake (from Metal Gear Solid).

Also returning is the ability to use GameCube controllers in order to fine tune your chaotic fighting moves in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This is a must-have feature for many fans of the classic game, though you'll need to purchase the USB accessory that launched originally for the Wii U.

New characters duking it out include Splatoon Inkling and Metroid’s Ridley. Several heroes sport new looks, including Mario, who now dons Cappy, and Link, who is adorned in Breath of The Wild clothing.

You can watch the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gameplay trailer below to get hyped about the December 7 release date. That's a Friday, just in case you need to take the day off right now.