Styrian Grand Prix live stream: full schedule and how to watch F1 in Austria from anywhere

The drivers are back on the track again at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria for round two of the coronavirus-delayed F1 Season - here's how to watch a Styrian Grand Prix F1 live stream from anywhere in the world.

F1 Styrian Grand Prix 2020 Sky Sports is the home of F1 racing in the UK, so a bargain Sky Sports Monthly Pass is all you need to see you through the Styrian GP and all of the remaining Formula 1 action in July. In the US, it's ESPN you want - and the channel's included in Sling TV's Orange package, which is currently available on a FREE 14-day trial.

The action is set to take place on the same track as last weekend's season opener due to Covid-19 precautions. F1 officials have opted to name the race after the Styria region in which the track resides in order to avoid having two Austrian Grands Prix in one year.

Mercedes star Valtteri Bottas will certainly be looking for more of the same, after managing to navigate reliability issues to win last Sunday's drama-filled Austrian Grand Prix. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was equally impressive to clinch second while McLaren's Lando Norris picked up his first ever podium finish by finishing third.

Lewis Hamilton's bid for a record-equalling seventh Drivers' Championship took an early dent after he was left to settle for fourth having picked up a five-second penalty following a collision with Red Bull's Alex Albon. The result will have been of particular disappointment to Hamilton and the British driver's blistering performance in practice and qualifying, and Mercedes man will be out to make amends in a big way this weekend.

Keep on reading as we explain how to watch a Styrian Grand Prix F1 live stream and provide details of the full practice and qualifying schedule.

F1 Styrian Grand Prix in Austria schedule: practice, qualifying and GP times

Practice 1 (Friday, July 10): 10am BST / 11am CEST / 5am ET

10am BST / 11am CEST / 5am ET Practice 2 (Friday, July 10): 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET

2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET Practice 3 (Saturday, July 11): 11am BST / 12pm CEST / 6am ET

11am BST / 12pm CEST / 6am ET Qualifying (Saturday, July 11): 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET

2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET Styrian Grand Prix 2020 (Sunday, July 12): 2.10pm BST / 3.30pm CEST / 9.10am ET

How to live stream the F1 Styrian Grand Prix from outside your country

If you're resident in the UK, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, you can scroll a bit further down for a guide to who's showing the Formula 1 Styrian GP from Austria in your country. But if you're abroad for whatever reason, you might encounter a problem accessing your normal coverage in the form of geo-blocking.

You needn't worry, though - by using one of the best VPN services we recommend, you can whizz around these digital borders and tune in to a reliable Austrian Grand Prix live stream, just like you would at home. Here's how to get started.

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to sit at the front of the grid. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus three months FREE when you subscribe for a year.

How to watch the Styrian Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

This year, there is next-to-no free live coverage of the F1 as Sky has nabbed the rights to Formula 1, meaning you'll be able to see it all via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app , which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is to nab a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels - currently £10 off and down to just £25 a month as part of a special three month deal. Taken out at the right time, this should get you access to all eight confirmed races of the revised 2020 season - as well as live Premier League football, PGA Tour, and lots more. Much like last weekend, coverage begins on the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel at 10am on Friday for the first practice runs, 10.45am on Saturday for Practice 3, 1.30pm on Saturday for qualifying, and 1pm Sunday for the Styrian Grand Prix itself (expected 2.10pm start time) To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to get an F1 Styrian Grand Prix live stream in the US

For the 2020 F1 season, it's ESPN that will be providing broadcasts in the US. Cord cutters are in luck, too, as you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV over an internet connection and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. When it comes to getting ESPN, two in particular standout. Watch ESPN without cable - option 1 Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and offers a FREE 14-day trial period before billing you at $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and the F1 action, this is the cheapest way to go. Watch ESPN without cable - option 2 For a more complete cable replacement solution, consider Hulu + Live TV, which costs $54.99 but comes with over 65 channels including ESPN as well as Hulu's full line-up of original and on demand content. It's got a FREE 1-week trial going at the moment, too, so check it out. F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2020: US times and TV coverage ESPN's coverage of the F1 Styrian GP is pretty comprehensive with almost identical timings as last weekend's action: on Friday, Practice 1 is covered by ESPN 2 from 4.55am ET and Practice 2 by ESPN 2 from 8.55am ET. On Saturday it's 5.55am on ESPN2 for Practice 3, or things start getting serious at 8.55am on ESPN with the qualifying race. On Sunday you can watch the Styrian Grand Prix live from 9.05am on ESPN (build-up starts at 8am). For anyone abroad US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for by using a VPN as per the method described above.

How to watch an F1 Austrian GP live stream in Canada

In Canada, 2020 F1 races are aired a pair of Bell Media-owned sports broadcasters: the English-language TSN and its French-language counterpart RDS. Check your local listings for linear TV details, but those wanting to watch online are well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone, regardless of whether you have the channels as part of a pay TV package - though existing subscribers should note they can log in to live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. They both also offer apps for convenient on-the-go streaming. Practice coverage starts at 8.45am ET on Friday, qualifying action at 8.55am on Saturday, and the Austrian GP itself at 9.05am on Sunday. Canadians abroad can use a VPN to whizz back to the Great White North and watch the streaming coverage they normally do at home - only from anywhere in the world.

How to watch F1 and get a Styrian Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Paid-for service Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2020 Formula 1 season, including this second weekend of action from Austria, with the service available to Foxtel subscribers via linear TV. However, Australians can also live stream F1 action without pay TV via great value Kayo Sports , which will give you access to Fox Sports coverage of Formula 1 without a length contract or eye-watering price. In fact, it's available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies. For the best value, consider the upgraded Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but if you've got mates or family who also like to watch F1, this can be shared and breaks at just over a tenner a head. Coverage starts with the first practice runs on Friday at 7pm AEST. On Saturday, Practice 3 will be shown at 7.45pm, followed by Qualifying at 10.30pm. On Sunday, you can watch the Austrian GP live from 10pm. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well - just grab a VPN and follow our instructions above to take your streaming service of choice with you wherever you go in the world.

How to get an F1 live stream in New Zealand