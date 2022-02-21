Street Fighter 6 announced - will it be a PS5 console exclusive?

Audio player loading…

Capcom has officially announced that Street Fighter 6 is in development.

The developer announced the next entry in the long-running fighting series with a 39-second teaser trailer that shows a cocky Luke squaring up to a (very sweaty) Ryu, with the trailer cutting off to a Street Fighter 6 logo just before the two come to blows.

According to Capcom, more news on Street Fighter 6 is coming in "summer 2022" (between June and September), so we imagine Capcom will give us our first look at the game (and some juicy details) at a conference during the Summer Game Fest/E3 period, as the developer tends to hold an annual showcase during this time.

Analysis: will it come to Xbox?

The Street Fighter 6 teaser trailer doesn't give too much away, apart from revealing Luke and Ryu will (unsurprisingly) appear in the game. Whether the characters will look like they do in the trailer remains to be seen, but we imagine that Street Fighter 6 will land on PS5 and PC, meaning that character models as detailed as those in the trailer (ignore Ryu's toes) isn't out of the realms of possibility.

Whether Street Fighter will land on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, however, is somewhat up in the air. Street Fighter 5 was only available on PS4 and PC due to an exclusivity deal between Sony and Capcom, but the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection was available on Xbox One. Capcom hasn't confirmed the platforms for Street Fighter 6 yet but we're hoping that Xbox players aren't left out again.

While we expect to find out more about Street Fighter 6 perhaps at Capcom's annual showcase, it's possible that the developer may hold out and reveal a host of details on or around August 12, 2022, which will mark the Street Fighter series' 35th anniversary.

It's unlikely Street Fighter 6 will release in 2022 but, with Capcom ready to share more details, we wouldn't rule out a 2023 release. Though that's purely speculative at this point, as there's been no confirmation of how far into the development cycle the new Street Fighter is.

All we know right now is that a new Street Fighter game is definitely in the works and we can't wait to get our hands on it.