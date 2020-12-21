Steelers vs Bengals live stream: how to watch NFL Monday Night Football from anywhere

The Steelers have well and truly lost their air of invincibility, but they could hardly have hand-picked a better fixture to coincide with their recent dip in form. The Bengals have one of the ugliest records in the league, at 2-10-1. They're also winless in five and their first and second-choice quarterbacks are injured. If Pittsburgh don't bounce back today, it's time to start worrying. Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Steelers vs Bengals live stream and watch NFL Monday night Football online wherever you are in the world right now - including for free in some countries!

Steelers vs Bengals live stream Tonight's Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals game kicks off at 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT (1.15am GMT) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Full Monday Night Football NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below, including free Monday Night Football live streams in some places - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere by adding a good VPN to your software roster.

Let's face it, this Pittsburgh team was never going to go unbeaten this season, but two defeats in a row - one to an NFC East team! - means fans have gone straight from elation to genuine concern.

They're safely through to the playoffs but that No. 1 seed and first-round bye are probably out of reach, and they haven't actually wrapped up the AFC North title either. The Browns are one game behind them as things stand, but Pittsburgh could restore a two-game advantage with a win tonight.

However, their schedule isn't straightforward, with the tricky Colts to come next week and a potentially pivotal clash with Cleveland on the cards in Week 17.

The Steelers offense hasn't looked good for some time, with their passing game basic and their rushing game almost non-existent right now. But their defense is the best in the NFL, and should have far too much for Ryan Finley, who looks set to step in for the injured Brandon Allen.

The Bengals got slaughtered 36-10 in Week 10 even with a fit Joe Burrow at center. And Joe Burrow was their Plan A, their Plan B, their everything. He attempted more than 40 passes in that defeat last month, and was sacked four times.

Ryan Finley, good luck. Read on as we explain how to watch the Steelers vs Bengals on Monday Night Football today and get an NFL live stream no matter where you are today.

How to watch the Steelers vs Bengals from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Steelers vs Bengals live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's Steelers vs Bengals game is being shown on ESPN, with kick-off scheduled for 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT. If you have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the ESPN website. Alternatively, there are a handful of good ways to watch this Monday Night Football game without a glitzy TV package. One that immediately springs to mind as Pittsburgh take on Cincinnati is Sling TV, as it offers ESPN as part of its Orange package. Check out a free Sling TV trial today. Read on for an end-to-end solution that's got you covered for every nationally televised NFL game around, all season long. How to watch Steelers vs Bengals FREE without cable In general, we recommend fuboTV as the best way to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and The NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means tonight's game can be watched 100% free! One of the things we love about fubo is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Steelers vs Bengals - a great option, particularly if you're happy watching on a smartphone or tablet.

Steelers vs Bengals live stream: how to watch tonight's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Steelers vs Bengals clash kicks off at 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT in Canada, and TSN and RDS are providing linear TV coverage. When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Steelers vs Bengals game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

FREE Bengals vs Steelers live stream UK: how to watch the NFL online tonight

Free-to-air Channel 5 has got the rights (together with Sky Sports) to broadcast Monday Night Football live in the UK. That means you can watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers game for FREE from 1.15am GMT in the early hours of Tuesday morning, with Channel 5's coverage starting at 1am. You can also tune in online via the broadcaster's My5 streaming service. The Bengals vs Steelers game is also being shown on both Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage again starting at 1am. If you don't have a Sky package, fear not - there are plenty of options available that will allow you to get a Bengals vs Steelers UK live stream. The first is Sky's own streaming service, Now TV, which has recently price slashed the cost of a 1-month Sky Sports Pass down to just £25! It normally costs £33.99, so it's a genuine bargain. Alternatively, you could consider NFL Game Pass Pro, where £49.99 gets you every single game remaining in the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone and more! Alternatively, you can pay a mere £1.99 for a 7-day Game Pass subscription and stream all this weekend's biggest NFL games, including the Bengals vs Steelers - which kicks off at 1.15am in the UK. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Bengals vs Steelers: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for this week's Bengals vs Steelers game, which is scheduled to start at 12.15pm AEDT on Tuesday. ESPN, available through Foxtel, will be broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Just as Foxtel is, Kayo Sports is also showing a Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers live stream. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs just £1.99 a week right now or £50 for access through July 2021 in the UK, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more are available - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).