Steam Summer Sale 2018: all the best games and deals

[Update: The Steam Summer Sale has sadly come to an end, after a fleet of discounts on everything from indie darlings like Undertale or Super Meat Boy, to AAA tentpoles like Assassin's Creed: Origins or The Witcher 3.

Don't worry too much if you missed out though, as Steam will have its fair share of discounts and deals throughout the year. We'll be covering the next flash sale when it comes around - in the meantime, feel free to check out our guide to the 40 best PC games for something to tide you over...]

Ready your wallets, gamers: some big ol' discounts are coming to Steam this week.

The game distribution platform has announced it's kicking off its Steam Summer Sale until July 5, with an abundance of price slashes coming to its expansive library of titles.

While Steam always has an ongoing roster of weeklong and weekly deals, they're never quite as exciting as the big extravaganzas we see in their seasonal sales.

In this guide we'll keep you up to date with the best deals and discounts available on the platform, and how to get the best out of the sales.

How to get the best deals in the Steam Sales

Whichever way you approach the Steam Summer Sale (or any other Steam deal-a-thon for that matter), you're guaranteed to pick up something at a great price.

But there are a few techniques and tricks that are worth using if you want to get the most out of the sale.

Use your Steam Wishlist: Fill it up with all the games you're interested in picking up, and you'll be alerted the moment they go on sale, and by how much.

Fill it up with all the games you're interested in picking up, and you'll be alerted the moment they go on sale, and by how much. Bundles are great : Publishers often pull their titles together in sale mega-packs, ramping up the savings to even greater heights. If there's a suite of titles from a publisher like Square Enix or Activision that you've never played before, this is the best – and cheapest – way to bag them all at once. As you'd imagine, the value diminishes if you've already got a few bundled titles in your library.

: Publishers often pull their titles together in sale mega-packs, ramping up the savings to even greater heights. If there's a suite of titles from a publisher like Square Enix or Activision that you've never played before, this is the best – and cheapest – way to bag them all at once. As you'd imagine, the value diminishes if you've already got a few bundled titles in your library. Highlighted deals are where the real savings are : The majority of the Steam store back-catalogue will get some sort of price cut, but it's the 'Highlighted' deals (the ones promoted on the Steam front splash page) that tend to be more heavily discounted. These are the ones where you may fall into impulse-buy territory. Which leads us on to our next tip...

: The majority of the Steam store back-catalogue will get some sort of price cut, but it's the 'Highlighted' deals (the ones promoted on the Steam front splash page) that tend to be more heavily discounted. These are the ones where you may fall into impulse-buy territory. Which leads us on to our next tip... Only buy what you'll actually play right away : Once those 75% off signs start floating around, you're going to want to break open the piggy-bank. But the Steam sales of yesteryear have proved that our desire for overflowing game libraries leaves us with more titles than we could ever humanly play. Save some cash, and only grab the ones you're really going to play – keep in mind that if you wait a while, the games will almost certainly get cheaper as they get older.

: Once those 75% off signs start floating around, you're going to want to break open the piggy-bank. But the Steam sales of yesteryear have proved that our desire for overflowing game libraries leaves us with more titles than we could ever humanly play. Save some cash, and only grab the ones you're really going to play – keep in mind that if you wait a while, the games will almost certainly get cheaper as they get older. Use this browser extension: Want to make sure you're getting a good deal? Use the Enhanced Steam browser extension. This gives you a historical look at the price of all Steam games, letting you see just how many pennies have been saved.

The best Steam Sale deals of days gone by

Gone but not forgotten, here's our collection of all the best deals we've seen up until this point. Use them as a point of reference for what you should be expecting – or, you know, lament the ones that got away.

Tomb Raider franchise: The iconic explorer has seen a huge transformation since her debut outing in '96, moving from polygonal poster-girl to complex, conflicted heroine. And with 70-90% discounts across the entire platforming series, this was the perfect time to join her on that journey...

Left 4 Dead 2: Valve's cooperative zombie shooter Left 4 Dead 2 pits four survivors against the undead horde, and has an absolute blast doing it. With procedurally-altered campaigns, too, the game is smart enough to vary the challenge depending on how (and how well) you play. And at 90% off RRP, it was basically free...

Shadow of Mordor bundle: Perhaps the definitive Lord of the Rings video game, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor was lauded on release for its stellar combat, open-world action, and an intelligent Nemesis system that. If 50 Game of the Year awards weren't enough to convince you, a hefty 70% discount on the Shadow of Mordor/Shadow of War bundle certainly should have been.

The Witcher 3: Inarguably the game of 2015, The Witcher 3 is also now widely considered the best RPG of all time. A sprawling dark fantasy epic, it's a beautiful game, and one that's a great showpiece for your souped-up gaming PC too.

And, with the Game of the Year Edition being heavily discounted in the Steam Summer Sale, it was a fantastic way to jump into this monumental game, and get all of its DLC at a discount too.

What games are going to be in the Steam Sales?

First off, you shouldn't expect brand-new games to get the really steep discounts that have become synonymous with the Steam sales. You may see a 5%, or even 10% discount on games that have been recent big hits, but if they're still new enough to be spinning money without needing a price cut, don't expect that to change now that the sale is here.

But, with the exception of the newer titles, pretty much the entire store receives a 25% discount, if not higher, with a select few seeing a massive 90% off the list price. While the store now highlights what Valve considers the best deals, it's worth noting that flash and community sales are no longer in the mix, so feel free to pick a title on sale when you like – its discounted price will stand for the duration of the sale.

Of course, Other Gaming Stores Do Exist™, and it's worth checking their wares too, to see if you can't bag an even bigger bargain elsewhere. GOG.com is a great place to start, and if you're platform-agnostic and looking for multi-platform titles, keep an eye on the PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Deals with Gold offers, too.