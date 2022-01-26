Steam Deck release date set for February 25

Audio player loading…

The Steam Deck is set to launch on February 25, 2022, Valve announced this week, bringing the PC gaming handheld one step closer to the hands of a mass of waitlisted gamers.

"On February 25th, we will be sending out the first batch of order emails to reservation holders," the company said in a blog post published Wednesday afternoon. "Customers will have 3 days (72 hours) from receipt of their order email to make their purchase, before their reservation is released to the next person in the queue."

As for the actual shipping dates, Valve said the first units will be on their way before February is out.

"The first units will be on their way to customers starting the 28th, and we plan to release new order email batches on a weekly cadence."

This story is developing...