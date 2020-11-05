Starling Bank adds extra functionality to its Business Marketplace

Business banking provider Starling Bank has joined forces with BrightHR to help companies during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. BrightHR specializes in HR software along with employment law advice and from this month it’ll be an integral part of the Starling Business Marketplace.

Using the hub as their first port of call, business owners will be able to get quick and easy access to company-related information, including HR updates. With many employees working at home business owners will be able to monitor where their staff are located, manage how many are on holiday and more, all from within the Starling Bank app.

By combining the different tools into one location the announcement highlights the potential of pooling technical resources during the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, Starling business account owners will be able to make use of the Furlough Navigator tool, which will allow company owners to streamline claims when they request support from HMRC.

HR admin

“The main purpose of the Starling Business Marketplace is to help our customers seamlessly run their businesses and save time on admin," noted Helen Bierton, Chief Banking Officer at Starling Bank.

"Our new integration with BrightHR means customers will now be able to manage their HR affairs on one easy-to-use digital platform, helping them save time on HR admin and focus on growing their businesses.”

Echoing that statement, Alan Price, CEO of BrightHR, said: "BrightHR is delighted to be integrating with the Starling Business Marketplace. Just like Starling, our ambition is to support our customers continuously, to give them the best tools, software and advice to help their businesses thrive.”