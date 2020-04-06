A new Star Wars movie is still coming in 2022, despite Disney's big list of delays

Disney announced a massive shake-up of movies last week that moved Black Widow back to November, with most subsequent MCU movies also pushed back. It was a big move that resulted in Artemis Fowl skipping theaters altogether and going straight to Disney Plus. Even Fox-originated movies like Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch moved in the calendar, and Indiana Jones 5 slipped from July 2021 to July 2022, a massive delay.

You know what isn't moving, though? Star Wars. Whatever Star Wars movie Disney has planned for December 16 2022 is very much staying still, making it one of a few movies to retain its original date. Since it's further off than some of the other films, and isn't part of a serialized ongoing story like the Marvel movies, it's less likely to be impacted in the immediate future by production delays.

This was noted by the r/StarWarsLeaks subreddit amid all the changes. Disney revealed its complete revised schedule here, as theaters in North America and Europe are closed for the time being.

Star Wars never ends

We don't know what this movie is yet, but it could be one of a few possibilities. In the past few months, we've seen a report mention a new Star Wars movie in the works from Sleight director JD Dillard. In addition, in January, THR reported that Taika Waititi was in talks to direct a Star Wars movie, though it seems very unlikely the director would make Thor: Love and Thunder and a Star Wars film in the same year.

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson's long-discussed new Star Wars films haven't been put on the release slate yet, with the director telling Variety in January: "I'm still talking to Lucasfilm but they haven’t announced anything on their slate yet."

Finally, we know that Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss were working on a 2022 Star Wars movie before they quit the project in October 2019. It's unclear if the movie currently scheduled for 2022 is the same project.

In the meantime, Disney Plus Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian season 2, the Obi-Wan series and the Cassian Andor series are still in the works.