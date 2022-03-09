Square Enix revives cult-classic PlayStation RPG series

Valkyrie Elysium will return the classic series.

The antagonist in Valkyrie Elysium
Square Enix will release the next entry in the cult-classic RPG series Valkyrie Profile later this year on PS5, PS4 and PC.

Revealed during PlayStation's March State of Play presentation, Valkyrie Elysium will be the first mainline entry in the series since 2009's Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume on the Nintendo DS.

Set in an original fantasy world inspired by Norse mythology, the game looks to feature real-time melee combat and magical spell-slinging, which moves away from the turn-based JRPG combat of past entries in the series.

According to Square Enix, you'll play as a Valkyrie entrusted to save the world from impending doom. That'll require you to "engage in fast-paced combat, using a variety of weapons and magical abilities to triumph over your adversaries".

"The game’s dynamic combat system fuses features from across the series, such as finishing moves and combos, with a brand new real-time action combat system that rewards both fast reactions and strategic thinking," the game's description reads.

Original series composer Motoi Sakuraba has returned to contribute new tracks to the game’s outstanding soundtrack.

Valkyrie Elysium will release sometime in 2022, although Square Enix has not confirmed an exact date.

Watch the game's trailer below.

