Spurs vs Fulham live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online

Live stream Tottenham vs Fulham - where and when Tottenham vs Fulham takes place on Saturday, August 18 at Wembley Stadium in North London. Kick off is at 3pm BST, which is 10am ET, 7am PT and midnight AET.

Tottenham Hotspur are back in action under the Wembley arch, and newly promoted Fulham are heading across town to cause an upset in their first away game of the season. Don't miss out on a live stream of this all-London showdown – we've got all the info right here, even if you're in the UK.

Although Spurs' complete inactivity in the transfer window may have frustrated many fans, Mauricio Pochettino's well-drilled side hit the ground running with a win at Newcastle on the opening day. Dele Alli put the eventual disappointment of the World Cup behind him with a goal in the 2-1 win, and will hope to rebuild his lethal chemistry with Harry Kane on Saturday. Fulham beware, the Golden Boot winner will be chomping at the bit to open his tally for the season and break that August duck once and for all.

The West Londoners had a contrasting summer, splashing over £100m on transfers. It wasn't enough to stop Crystal Palace winning at Craven Cottage in their opening game though, so Fulham will be desperate for Mitrovic, Vietto, Schurrle, Seri and co to start paying back the investment at Wembley on Saturday.

We've got your live stream options covered for the season in our Premier League watching guide, but for all the info specific to Tottenham vs Fulham, just keep scrolling down.

If you're in a country that's not showing a televised Premier League match, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into this televised fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Watch the Premier League with a VPN

How to stream Tottenham vs Fulham live in the UK

This is a three o'clock kick off, so that means you can't watch Spurs vs Fulham, right? Well, not quite...

Outside of the UK, there is a live stream of every single Premier League game somewhere in the world. For example, NBC in the US and Optus Sport in Australia have both got the rights to show every single of the 380 Premier League matches.

Downloading and installing a VPN is the easy bit, as is relocating your computer, mobile or TV streamer's IP address to the location where the broadcast is being held. But you'll still need to subscribe the service showing the game, and that may require having a credit card from that country. But for the amount of extra Premier League action you'll get, it may just be worth it.

How to watch Tottenham vs Fulham: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season and NBCSN will be showing Tottenham vs Fulham live. Kick-off is 10am ET and 7am PT so you can get your EPL fix over breakfast. If you don't have cable, then NBC is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option.

How to watch Tottenham vs Fulham: Canada live stream

Sportsnet is the channel showing Tottenham vs Fulham in Canada, so ideal if you're a cable customer. Kick-off is at 10am Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a cable cutter.

How to watch Tottenham vs Fulham: Australia live stream

Bingo. Tottenham vs Fulham is this week's selected fixture on free-to-air SBS in Australia. Kick-off is at midnight., and you can watch on TV or via its The World Game app. As with every Premier League game this season, Optus Sport will also have live coverage, so if you're not in Oz, you could tune into your Optus account using a VPN and still catch the game live.

How to watch Tottenham vs Fulham: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Spurs vs Fulham live from 2am – if you're awake. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

How to live stream Tottenham vs Fulham in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India. This London derby kicks off at 7.30pm in New Delhi. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.

