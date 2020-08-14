Spanish Grand Prix 2020 live stream: how to watch F1 action online from anywhere

It's official - Mercedes aren't (entirely) invincible. Red Bull's Max Verstappen pulled a 1st place finish out of the bag last weekend, finally injecting some excitement into a championship that has once again been dominated by the Mercedes dream team. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch F1 online and get a Spanish Grand Prix live stream no matter where you are - read on for details of every practice session, qualifying, and of course Sunday's big race.

Lewis Hamilton was victorious at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya last year - and the year before, and the year before that. But who was the last person to beat him in Spain? None other than Max Verstappen, all the way back in 2016. Can he do it again this weekend?

Spanish Grand Prix live stream The Spanish Grand Prix starts at 3.10pm local time this Sunday, which is 2.10pm BST / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT. Sky Sports is the home of F1 racing in the UK and will be showing all practice races and qualifying in addition to the GP, while in the US, it's ESPN you want. If you're abroad you can tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN - and you can save nearly 50% on our favourite.

There's arguably been more drama off the track than on it so far this season, and two major issues could throw a shadow over this weekend's proceedings in Catalonia.

Mercedes have made it clear that it's not happy with the amount of money it has been offered by Formula 1 for its involvement in the 2021 championship. Teams had been expected to agree to the terms on offer for next season by August 12, but that deadline has now been pushed back to August 18.

Mercedes, being by far the strongest team in the championship, have got F1 in a tight spot, and they're at the heart of another ongoing dispute. Ferrari and Renault are appealing against the 15-point deduction and €400,000 fine that was handed to Racing Point after they were found guilty of illegally copying Mercedes' 2019 brake ducts.

It's all bubbling up, and tempers won't exactly cool if Mercedes and Racing Point have yet another successful weekend. Ready to catch all the high-octane action? Here's how to get an F1 live stream and watch the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix online from start to finish this week.

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2020 schedule

Practice 1 - Friday, August 14 at 10am BST / 11am CEST / 5am ET / 2am PT

Practice 2 - Friday, August 14 at 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT

Practice 3 - Saturday, August 15 at 11am BST / 12pm CEST / 6am ET / 3am PT

Qualifying - Saturday, August 15 at 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT

- Saturday, August 15 at 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT Spanish Grand Prix 2020 - Sunday, August 16 at 2.10pm BST / 3.10pm CEST / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix from outside your country

If you're resident in the UK, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, you can scroll a bit further down for a guide to who's showing the Formula 1 Spanish GP in your country this weekend. But if you're abroad for whatever reason, you might encounter a problem accessing your normal coverage in the form of geo-blocking.

You needn't worry, though - by using one of the best VPN services we recommend, you can whizz around these digital borders and tune in to a reliable Spanish Grand Prix live stream, just like you would at home. Here's how to get started.

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has nabbed the rights to Formula 1, meaning you'll be able to see it all via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app , which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those of you without Sky, the best option is to nab a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels - currently down to just £25 a month as part of a special two-month deal. As well as plenty more F1 action, this will get you access to live Premier League football, Test cricket, and lots more. Coverage begins on the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel at 10am on Friday for the first practice runs, 10.45am on Saturday for Practice 3, 1pm on Saturday for qualifying, and 12.30pm Sunday for the Spanish Grand Prix itself. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to get an F1 Spanish Grand Prix live stream in the US

For the 2020 F1 season, it's ESPN that will be providing broadcasts in the US. Cord cutters are in luck, too, as you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV online and and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. When it comes to getting ESPN, two in particular standout. How to watch F1 and ESPN without cable - option 1 Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing you at $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and the F1 action, this is the cheapest way to go. How to watch ESPN and F1 without cable - option 2 For a more complete cable replacement solution, consider Hulu + Live TV, which costs $54.99 a month but comes with over 65 channels, including ESPN, as well as Hulu's full line-up of original and on demand content - plus its own free trial offer allowing you to check it out for nothing. F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2020: US times and TV coverage ESPN's coverage is pretty comprehensive with almost identical timings as last weekend's action: so this Sunday you can watch the Spanish Grand Prix live from 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT on ESPN (build-up starts at 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT), while qualifying action goes live on TV at around 8.55am ET / 5.55am PT ahead of a 9am ET / 6am PT start on Saturday. For the truly dedicated, practice sessions will go on-air just before the start times listed above. Watch a Spanish Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for at home by grabbing this sweet VPN deal and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2020 Spanish GP: live stream F1 in Canada

In Canada, 2020 F1 races are aired on a pair of Bell Media-owned sports broadcasters: the English-language TSN and its French-language counterpart RDS. Check your local listings for linear TV details, but those wanting to watch online are well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone, regardless of whether you have the channels as part of a pay TV package - though existing subscribers should note they can log in to live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. They both also offer apps for convenient on-the-go streaming. The Spanish Grand Prix starts at 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT this Sunday, with qualifying action the day before starting at 9am ET. / 6am PT. Practice times are listed above and coverage is also being offered, going live just before the start of each session. Canadians abroad can use a VPN to whizz back to the Great White North and watch the streaming coverage they normally do at home - only from anywhere in the world.

How to watch F1 and get a Spanish Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2020 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix action from Catalonia. The necessary channels are available to Foxtel subscribers on linear TV, but Australians who don't want the commitment or cost of a cable subscription are in luck, as Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports. In fact, it's available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more. For the best value, consider the upgraded Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but if you've got mates or family who also like to watch F1, this can be shared and breaks at just over a tenner a head. This Sunday, you can watch the Spanish GP live from 11.10pm AEST. Before that, the first practice run on Friday, August 14 starts at 7pm AEST and the second follows at 11pm. On Saturday, the final practice is live from 8pm, while the all-important Spanish Grand Prix qualifying session starts at 11pm. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well - just grab a VPN and follow our instructions above to take your streaming service of choice with you wherever you go in the world.

How to get an F1 Spanish GP live stream in New Zealand

New Zealand gets the 2020 F1 races broadcast by Spark Sport which costs $19.99 per month. But if you just want to catch one race for free, you're in luck as there is a 7-day free trial. The Spanish Grand Prix 2020 is scheduled to start 1.10am NZST on Sunday night/Monday morning. If you're elsewhere in the world right now, using one of our best VPN recommendations should let you sign in to your account and stream just as you would if you were at home.