Will there be a Space Force season 2 on Netflix?

Wondering if there'll be a Space Force season 2 on Netflix? While the Steve Carell sitcom hasn't been renewed for a second season yet on the streaming service, creator Greg Daniels is planning for more episodes of the show, according to a new report.

If you've watched Space Force's season finale, the series ends on a cliffhanger, as the Space Force crew appear to be stranded on the moon, their base destroyed. In addition, General Mark Naird (Carell) is clearly facing some serious consequences for defying the orders of his superiors, not to mention escaping after being arrested to rescue his daughter Erin (Diana Silvers) in a helicopter.

That leaves plenty to pay off, then, and Space Force season 2 is planned, should Netflix renew the show. Here's what we know about the Netflix comedy's potential return.

Space Force season 2: more seasons are planned

Co-creator Greg Daniels wants to make Space Force season 2, and producers have already been discussing what they want to do next year.

"We're certainly hoping for a few more seasons, and we have started to assemble the senior writers to discuss what would happen next year," Daniels tells Collider. "We don't have the pickup yet, but yeah. There's a lot to follow up on based on where we ended."

That means, then, that the writers are just waiting for the green light before work on Space Force season 2 begins.

Space Force hasn't been renewed by Netflix for season 2 yet, and the streaming service varies on how quickly it commits to more series of a show. That means a Space Force season 2 release date is tough to figure out right now. If the show gets renewed, we'd expect to see a second season in mid-late 2021, or possibly even early 2022.

Should Space Force season 2 happen?

We were a little disappointed by Space Force. While we admire Netflix's valiant attempts to make a new, big-budget comedy with an amazing cast of familiar names, it wasn't quite as funny as it should be. Sometimes great sitcoms start out this way, and Space Force still had a lot to love, like John Malkovich's irritable performance as Dr Adrian Mallory, or Ben Schwartz as Space Force's terrible social media manager.

It just hasn't got the full potential out of its core idea, yet. Maybe in season 2, Space Force can come into its own.