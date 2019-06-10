South Africa vs West Indies live stream: how to watch today's Cricket World Cup 2019 from anywhere

South Africa desperately need a win at the Rose Bowl to keep their Cricket World Cup 2019 hopes alive after three straight defeats. West Indies captain Jason Holder will also have to lift his troops after suffering a stinging victory against Australia on Thursday. No matter where you are in the world you can watch the match by using our guide below to getting a South Africa vs West Indies live stream.

Live stream South Africa vs West Indies - where and when Today's match, takes place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, the regular home of Hampshire County Cricket Club. Play begins at 10.30am BST on Monday. For Proteas fans that's a late morning start of 11.30am SAST, while Windies fans can cheer on their side from 5.30am Eastern Time.

His side's defeat to Australia on Thursday may have been one of the most exciting games of the tournament so far, but that will be of little comfort to Windies skipper Jason Holder. They certainly had their moments - their ferocious pace attack reduced the defending champions to 38-4 and 79-5 and the advantage appeared to be with them. However a poor showing from their early batting order saw them lose the initiative and that'll be where improvements will be expected against South Africa.

Following the Proteas third straight World Cup 2019 defeat at the hands of India on Wednesday, reports emerged that the legendary batsman AB de Villiers had offered to come out of retirement to help resurrect their campaign. The offer was rejected, but its going to require something simarly extraordinary for South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis to revive the moral of his beleaguered side and keep their World Cup dream alive.

Another fascinating Cricket World Cup game awaits, and its one you’ll be able to watch with ease from anywhere in the world if you follow our South Africa vs West Indies live stream guide below.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India and looking to find out how to watch the match, we've got all the details about the broadcaster in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to tune in you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game safely without having to take a chance on an illegal feed from a website that's likely infested with malware.

How to stream South Africa vs West Indies live in the UK

Sky Sports holds the sole rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, meaning you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from today's game and the rest of the action from this year's tournament. If you want to watch this summer's cricket carnival but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. Grab a Sports Pass for a day (£8.99), a week (£14.99) or sign up for the entirety of the World Cup and the forthcoming Ashes by grabbing Now's special offer giving you all Sky Sports channels for £25 per month for the next four months Not in the UK for this game? If you're away from Blighty you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India/Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing every game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between South Africa vs West Indies is due to begin at 3pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to watch South Africa vs West Indies: live stream in Australia

The main go-to option for fans looking to watch today's match and the rest of the World Cup is via a Fox Sports subscription. If you don't fancy weighing yourself down with that sort of commitment, then a Kayo Sports Basic Package for $25 per month (for two devices simultaneously) or a Kayo Sports Premium Package for $35 per month (three devices) may suit you better. Both packages will allow you to watch all of the World Cup, but without the need to be tied into a long contract. You'll of course need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. Play is due to commence at 7.30pm AEST today.

How to watch South Africa vs West Indies: New Zealand live stream

Sky has have snapped up exclusive rights to show the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Play is set to begin at 9.30pm in the early hours of Sunday - we'd advise having a steady stream of coffee at hand if you're intending to watch the whole of the proceedings. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to watch the cricket in Pakistan

Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have two options for watching World Cup Cricket games. You can tune in on Sony Ten or on the state-owned PTV Sports. The match is due to start at 2.30pm in Pakistan.

How to watch South Africa vs West Indies: US live stream