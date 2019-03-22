Sony's State of Play livestream will show us the future of the PS4

Sony may not be coming to E3 2019 this year, but that won’t stop the proprietor of PlayStation Nation from revealing what comes next for the PS4 and PSVR.

To that end, on March 25, Sony will be holding an online event called State of Play that will debut on Twitch , YouTube , Twitter or Facebook worldwide that will act as a kind of stand in for a traditional press event.

While Sony hasn’t said which games it plans to show off on-air, the company’s Director of Social Media Sid Shuman said that we can expect “new trailers, new game announcements and new gameplay footage” in a post on the PlayStation Blog .

If we had to guess, we'd say it’s likely that we’ll hear more about Ghost of Tsushima , The Last of Us Part II and Death Stranding , all of which are hotly anticipated titles but none of which currently have known release dates.

What’s more telling about the announcement, however, is the language Shuman uses in the post: “Today, we’re introducing a new video program called State of Play, and the first episode kicks off Monday, March 25 at 2:00pm Pacific Time.” This is apparently a new series, and there’s going to be more than one episode - i.e. even if Sony won’t have a keynote at E3, it will probably still have one of these.

As you may already know, Nintendo has been doing events like this (called Nintendo Directs) for years to great success and it looks like Sony's finally catching on.