Sony WH-1000XM4 release date accidentally leaked – and they're coming very soon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones could be officially announced in mere days, according to a now-removed product listing from Dell Canada (via The Walkman Blog).

While the listing didn't include any images, it did show a $499.99 CAD price tag and a shipping date of June 23 – suggesting that an announcement from Sony could be imminent, perhaps even in the next few days.

The listing seems to have been removed fairly quickly after it was discovered, but that hasn't stopped another online retailer, Adorama, from posting their own product pages in the meantime.

Two listings, one for a black and one for a silver version of the Sony WH-1000XM3 successors, are still visible on the site, though both pages say "this item is no longer available".

One of many leaks

This isn't the first time that a retailer has leaked details about the Sony WH-1000XM4 – not too long ago, Walmart accidentally revealed a bevy of specs for the new noise-cancelling headphones, which pretty much told us most of what we wanted to know about the XM4s.

That listing – along with another leaked product page from Best Buy – corroborated that Dell Canada price, stating that the headphones will cost $349 (around £300 / AU$499).

That's the same price as their predecessors, the Sony WH-1000XM3, which makes sense – it doesn't seem as though Sony is making many drastic changes to the industry-leading over-ear headphones.

Instead, it looks like the company is making some very considered tweaks to the XM3, including multipoint pairing, audio upscaling, Bluetooth 5, and Adaptive Sound Control.

The lack of a dramatic makeover isn't necessarily a bad thing; after all, the XM3's have consistently topped our list of the best headphones for two years running, and we daresay the XM4s will follow in their footsteps.

Can't wait for the XM4s? Here are the best Sony WH-1000XM3 deals we've found today: