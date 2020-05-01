Sony WH-1000XM4 price leaked – and it's good news

We've been waiting for the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones for a long time, and while we still don't have a release date, leaks have revealed the price of the hotly-anticipated headphones.

Happily, they won't cost more than their predecessors if these leaks are to be believed.

According to The Walkman Blog, "Best Buy US had the Sony WH-1000XM4 up on their site a bit but pulled the listing down a few days ago" – but not before the publication posted screengrabs of the listing, revealing a price of $349.99.

That's the same price as the Sony WH-1000XM3 – which top the list of our best headphones roundup – suggesting that we won't see a price hike when the new noise-cancelling headphones are finally released.

In other regions, the XM3s cost £300 / AU$499, so we'd expect to see similar prices in the UK and Australia.

According to What HiFi?, the headphones turned up on a dedicated Sony WH-1000XM4 thread on Reddit, with a user posting under the handle 'u/insaneandmundane' sharing an image of Walmart's store inventory.

This listing reportedly showed the new Sony cans with a price of $348, however, it's since been taken down – and it's important to stress that neither leak has been confirmed as genuine by Sony at this stage.

The Sony WH-1000XM3. (Image credit: Sony)

The headphones in the images look very similar to the XM3s – just like past leaked images of the Sony WH-1000XM4. In March, a possible leak of the Sony WH-1000XM4 showed off an almost-identical design to the current WH-1000XM3 model, but with lower power usage, improved Bluetooth connectivity, and new voice assistant functionality.

Rumors of an imminent Sony WH-1000XM4 release date have been circling since an FCC filing from Sony revealed the model number of what could be the successors to the fantastic XM3s.

We're still waiting for a release date, but these leaks suggest that the Sony WH-1000XM4s could be on the way soon – and if they can improve upon the already-brilliant noise-cancellation, audio quality, and design of their predecessors, they could be a real winner.

