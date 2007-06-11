Sony colours snazzy Vaio CR series

Sony has announced its CR series of coloured notebooks - laptops clearly aimed at the fashion conscious. The new models haven't got a trailblazing spec. But a 1.8GHz Intel Core 2 Duo 7100 and latest-gen ATI Mobility Radeon HD graphics should keep things moving along quite nicely.

Also aimed at the toe-dipping market is the glossy 14.1-inch widescreen X-Black screen and 1.3 megapixel webcam. Sony has also bundled Adobe's Photoshop and Premiere Elements alongside the Windows Vista Home Premium OS.

Sony's Click and Play tech is also under the hood - it can play your media without booting Windows. The entire CR series will be available from mid-July, but here's an example spec.

CR11Z/R key features: