HP unveils touch-screen PCs, Voodoo laptop

HP has showed off its new range of touch-screen PCs based on Microsoft's Windows Vista operating system, along with a new gaming notebook from HP-owned Voodoo.

The HP TouchSmart IQ770 PC , which HP claims is the world's first all-in-one tablet PC based on Windows Vista , has a touch-screen that enables users to 'wirelessly access information, communication, and entertainment' using just one button at the front-end HP Smart Centre.

The new smart user interface includes HP's SmartCalendar, and HP PhotoSmart Touch for managing digital photos. Apart from a 19-inch widescreen with an adjustable touch-screen display, the TouchSmart PC also has a Vista remote control and a personal video recorder with HD and SD TV programming.

HP also announced the HP Pavilion tx1000 Entertainment Notebook PC features a 12.1-inch touch-screen display, built-in miniature remote control, and the HP QuickPlay instant movie-viewing feature. It has 1GB of RAM and uses a dual-core Turion 64 X2 processor from AMD.

New Voodoo gaming notebook

HP announced a new Voodoo gaming notebook yesterday. HP bought the specialist manufacturer of high-end gaming PCs last September to beef up its gaming portfolio and here is the first example of the new range of machines since it took over.

The Voodoo Envy HW-201 is powered by a 64-bit AMD Turion 64 X2 dual-core processor and either of two Nvidia graphics cards - the 512MB GeForce Go 7950 GTX, or Quadro FX 2500M in single or SLI configurations. It has a 20.1-inch high-resolution screen, double hard drives with up to 320GB of storage, a webcam, as well as built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

HP said the TouchSmart IQ770 PC would be available in the UK in February. No UK pricing information was given. In the US the TouchSmart IQ770 PC will be priced at $1,799 (£928) and the Pavilion tx1000 at $1,299 (£670).