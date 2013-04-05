Microsoft plans two critical patches

Microsoft has two critical security patches in store, both for Windows and one for Internet Explorer, in its monthly release on Tuesday, April 9.

Its Security Bulletin shows that one of the patches is critical for Windows 8 , Vista, 7, XP and RT, while the other has the status for Vista, 7 and XP.

Seven rated as important are also in the pipeline, affecting the operating systems mentioned above along with Windows Server 2012, 2008 and Server Core installation option.

The company is also going to release an update of the Microsoft Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool.