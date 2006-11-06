Microsoft Office 2007 in the can

Microsoft announced today that the code of Office 2007 has been finalised.

The company confirmed the new suite's release to manufacturing, otherwise known as an RTM. It also hailed one of its largest beta programmes ever, with 3.5 million people downloading Office 2007 Beta 2.

Microsoft had previously announced the suite would be available to businesses on 30 November, the same date that companies can get hold of Windows Vista and Exchange Server 2007.

General availability of Office 2007 will follow in early 2007, presumably around the same date that Vista will be on general release. Dan Grabham