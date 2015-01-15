Lumia phones are pulling on their 'Denim' updates now

The much-discussed "Lumia Denim" update to Windows Phone 8.1 has begun to roll out to Lumia devices.

It brings with it Cortana voice activation and other new Cortana features, live folders on the Start screen, a new Glance screen that can show health and fitness info from an MSN app, a better Internet Explorer browser, and consumer VPN for increased security, according to a Microsoft blog post.

Cortana is also now available in the UK in beta and in Australia, Canada, India, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain in alpha.

And the Lumia Icon, Lumia 1520, Lumia 930, and Lumia 830 get an updated Lumia Camera app.

Denim is the fourth update to Windows Phone 8.1-equipped Lumia phones, after Lumia Amber, Black and Cyan.

It's arriving in waves by country and device, and a wider rollout will commence within the month.