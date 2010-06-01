Google phasing out use of Microsoft Windows

Google is phasing out the use of Microsoft Windows in its offices, due to security concerns

The news comes directly from a number of unnamed Google employees. The latest anti-Windows directive from Google follows the well-publicised hacking of Google's operations in China earlier this year.

A security effort

"We're not doing any more Windows. It is a security effort," one Google employee told The Financial Times.

"Many people have been moved away from [Windows] PCs, mostly towards Mac OS, following the China hacking attacks," another employee added.

Instead, new employees at Google are given the option of using an Apple Mac or a PC running Linux operating system.

Google is currently working on its own operating system, the forthcoming Chrome OS, which will compete directly with Windows 7.

Via FT.com