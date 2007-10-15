Official: Buy Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard today!

Apple has officially confirmed the launch date for 10.5 Leopard, the next version of its Mac OS X operating system. It will ship on Friday 26th October 2007, as anticipated.

Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard is available to pre-order from the UK Apple Store today for £85 for a single user licence and £125 for a five-seat 'family' licence.

Corporate users can buy a 10-client Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard Server licence for just £319. All prices are inclusive of VAT.

Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard is Apple's answer to Microsoft Windows Vista.