Android hits 900 million activations, Google reveals during its IO keynote

Google announced during its Google IO keynote in San Francisco this morning that Android hit 900 million activated users in 2013.

Sundar Pichai, senior vice president of Android, Chrome and apps, took the stage to announce the milestone during the keynote.

Pichair focused on Google's dual dominance in browsers and mobile through Android and Chrome. He said the possibility for developers to build thousands of third-party apps is what really excites Google.

Google also revealed that Google Play has surpassed 48 billion app installs.

Party at Google's place

Google today kicked off its three-day Google IO conference in San Francisco with several key announcements.

Google senior vice president Vic Gundotra took the stage to kick things off at the sixth annual Google I/O conference. He revealed that over one million were watching the keynote live on Youtube alone.

Google also announced its new subscription music service Google Play Music All Access, its own version of the Samsung Galaxy S4, Google Play game services, and more.

Stay tuned to TechRadar over the coming days for more Google IO coverage.