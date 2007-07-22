Acer: Vista disappointed 'entire industry'

The head of Taiwanese computer manufacturer Acer may find dealing with Microsoft a little more interesting in future after he said the "entire industry" was disappointed by Windows Vista .

In an interview with the Financial Times Deutschland , Acer President Gianfranco Lanci said: "The entire industry is disappointed by Windows Vista." Lanci intimated Microsoft's new OS hadn't done much for PC sales. "And that's not going to change in the second half of this year." Lanci reasons that many of his customers are still asking for Windows XP to be installed on their new machines.

And in a blow to Microsoft's claims about the operating system, Lanci then complained that "stability is...a problem" indicating that the new system lacks the maturity required.

Microsoft is meanwhile trumpeting the success of Vista as it comes up to its six-month anniversary. The last stats to come from the software giant stated that over 20 million licenses shifted in the first two months of release - more than XP at the same stage.

Acer is the world's fourth biggest computer manufacturer and has reported a recent quarterly revenue increase of 13 per cent...something it attributed to Vista.