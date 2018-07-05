100 common Windows 10 problems and how to solve them

Introduction
Windows 10 is now running on over 400 million PCs, tablets and smartphones, making it one of the most popular operating systems in the world. The successor to Windows 8.1 has been available for a few years now, which has given users plenty of time to get to know the OS.
Many of the initial quirks, bugs and other annoyances that Windows 10 launched with have been fixed, while some others persist. Issues with printer connectivity, for example, have been a major headache – and of course, the most recent Windows 10 April 2018 Update has its own wealth of problems.
Either way, if you’re having a hard time with the operating system, we’ve compiled a guide to a hundred of the most common Windows 10 problems, as well as instructions on how to fix them. So, if you need help troubleshooting your device, read on.
1. Having enough space to install Windows 10
If you're planning to move to Windows 10, actually installing the OS is the first area you could potentially run into problems with. Installing a new operating system requires a certain amount of free space on your drive so that it can be downloaded and certain elements can be run successfully.
For Windows 10, the space requirement is 16GB, which should be kept free on the main system drive the computer uses. This is actually the same as previous versions of Windows, so if you've upgraded before you can most likely do it again.
To check how much space you have left, go to My Computer (or This PC depending on the version of Windows you're running) where any drives you have will be listed. You can see the remaining space indicated underneath each drive, or you can right click and select Properties for a clearer overview (the system drive is usually C:).
2. Checking you have a powerful enough PC
Just as with space requirements, your PC will also have to be capable of running Windows 10. This means that it must reach certain minimum system requirements.
The requirements for running Windows 10 are relatively low: A processor of 1GHz or faster; 1GB (32-bit) or 2GB (64-bit) of RAM; 16GB of free drive space; Microsoft DirectX 9 graphic device; and a Microsoft account combined with internet access.
To find out your PC's spec, go to Control Panel and select System and Security, then System.
3. Activating Windows 10
Some users have reported issues with activating their copies of Windows 10, which could have been down to a number of different reasons. In some cases, the easiest way to get around the problem is to purchase a legitimate copy of Windows 10.
Unlike previous versions of Windows, the latest one is almost exclusively available online, which means that official Microsoft websites are the best bet for your purchase. The company was giving the OS away for free, but that promotion has now ended.
Microsoft has a helpful website that provides a downloadable copy in either 32-bit or 64-bit versions.
If you do find that you're unable to activate Windows 10 successfully, handily Microsoft introduced a new activation troubleshooter feature way back in the Anniversary Update. You'll find this in Settings, then click Update & Security, go to Activation and select Troubleshoot (you won't see this option if the OS has been activated).
4. Avoiding inconvenient software update reboots
Windows 10 is, in many ways, a truly internet-based operating system. Mostly, this is a bonus but there are times when it isn't – and Microsoft's attitude towards operating system updates is one such time.
The most annoying part of automatic updates is the restarting, which can seemingly come at random (and inconvenient times). The simplest way to counteract this is head to Windows Update (in Settings > Update & Security), click on Advanced Options and then Notify to Schedule Restart, which means the OS will request a reboot rather than trampling all over the work you're not quite done with yet.
5. Updating old software to work with Windows 10
Each version of a new operating system comes with its own set of backwards compatibility issues and Windows 10 is no exception.
The transition from Windows 8.1 to 10 is far less jarring than the move from Windows 7 to 8 was, but there are still certain applications that can become broken and, in some cases, cease to work at all.
One such application is Chrome, which some users have even had to fully delete and reinstall. If a program isn't working with Windows 10, try looking in the Windows Store for an update and, if that doesn't work, delete and reinstall it.
Over time, more and more developers will get round to updating their programs for Windows 10 so, if you're reading this a few years from now, this likely won't be much of a problem anymore.
6. Changing privacy and Wi-Fi Sense settings
Data security is incredibly important, especially as hackers become increasingly sophisticated and the number of cyber-attacks is on the up.
Windows 10 comes with a decent set of built-in protection measures, but you can never be too careful. One such feature that should be disabled by privacy-minded individuals is Wi-Fi Sense, which automatically shares the Wi-Fi password across Windows 10 devices on the same account.
Microsoft updated Wi-Fi Sense to share less data, but switching it off is the ideal way of preventing anything you don't want happening. To turn it off, go to the Start Menu, select Settings and click on Network & Internet, then Wi-Fi, and head to Manage Wi-Fi Settings – turn off all the options in here.
Also in Settings, it's possible to get an overview of everything else happening on Windows 10 in terms of privacy – unsurprisingly, under the Privacy section. In here, you'll be presented with a bunch of toggles that adjust some privacy options to help keep everything under control.
7. Printer compatibility
Printer compatibility can be an issue for older devices. If you're jumping from Windows 7 (or earlier) to Windows 10 then it's definitely worth updating all available printer drivers, which should help prevent them not working post-upgrade.
Doing this is simple. Just search Google (or Bing, depending on your preference) for the name of your printer and download the latest Windows 10 compatible drivers. Follow the manufacturer's instructions to install them and you're good to go.
8. Changing the browser to Chrome or Firefox
Microsoft ships Windows 10 with Edge, the successor to its Internet Explorer browser (although IE is still present in the OS). For many people, however, using Chrome or Firefox is the norm, no matter what Microsoft wants.
To install Chrome or Firefox – and get back to normality – open Edge, search for either, and find a Windows 10 version. Download it, install it, and make sure it's set as the default browser option so that Edge doesn't keep reappearing. To do this, head to Settings, System, and click on Default Apps – click under Web Browser and you can then select your preferred default browser.
9. Learning to use Edge
If, however, you do want to use Edge then you'll find it's actually a decent browser, despite a few notable flaws.
One thing to note in particular is that running Edge on a touchscreen PC or tablet yields the best results as Microsoft has optimised it to support touch or pen input. Websites can be doodled on, shared, and generally messed around with in a way that other browsers don't really facilitate.
Microsoft has also focused on making Edge fast and, above all, battery efficient. Anyone who has ever used Chrome on a laptop knows that it just sucks up battery life, so this may be a refreshing change for some.
Favourites, browsing history, passwords, and so on can be shared between Windows 10 devices, too, which means that using Edge on one machine will be the same experience as using Edge on another. It's worth taking some time to give Edge at least a tryout before you decide it's a problem and make any vows involving bargepoles and so on.
10. Edge won't stream music when minimised
The browser does come with some annoying features, however. Because it's a Universal Windows App, Edge runs on smartphones, tablets, PCs, and almost any other device. This means that it sometimes has a problem with being too much like a phone app rather than a PC program.
One of the ways this can manifest itself is by refusing to play media when minimised. Now, while it appears as this problem is mostly a thing of the past, if you do experience this problem, you can simply restart the browser – or just use a different app to stream your music.
11. Blocking pop-ups in Edge
Want to block pop-up ads in Edge? Fortunately, putting a stop to these bothersome things isn't difficult. Within the Edge browser, you need to click on Settings (found in the top-right 'ellipsis' menu, the three dots), then click on View Advanced Settings – in here you need to turn on Block Pop-ups.
12. Choosing Google over Bing
Many people just don't like Bing, most likely because they have always used Google. That's fine, and we're sure Microsoft understands.
Changing Edge over to Google is relatively simple. Navigate in Edge to Google.com (or Yahoo, or whatever your preference) and click the ellipsis button in the top-right corner. A drop-down menu will appear: select Settings, and then navigate down to click View Advanced Settings. From here, scroll down to 'Search in the address bar with…' and select Add New.
Some users have reported that Add New often has no results in it, suggesting that no new search engine can be added. This isn't true. To get past this, close and then reopen Edge and (hopefully) some results will have appeared.
13. Grappling with the touchscreen
If you've bought a Windows 10 machine that has a touchscreen then you are, by and large, getting the best experience with the OS.
Ever since Windows 8, Microsoft has been optimising its operating system for the finger – and sometimes pen – with large tiles, easy-to-scroll menus, and so on.
However, it can still be a little disjointed, but the easiest way to remedy this is simple: head to Start > Settings > System > Tablet Mode. Then turn Tablet Mode on – this optimises Windows 10 for fingers rather than pointers, making it far easier to use.
14. Grappling with the touchpad
Having a touchpad-enabled laptop is also good for Windows 10, but some users have reported that the upgrade from Windows 7 (and sometimes Windows 8) breaks it.
One of the ways to solve this is by first checking to see if your keyboard has a key that turns the touchpad off. If it doesn't – or the right setting is toggled – then head to Devices > Mouse & Touchpad> Additional mouse options.
A new window will appear. From here, select the tab that says Device Settings, then Devices, and then make sure the touchpad is enabled.
If none of these options work, press Windows Key + X, select Device Manager, then the option for Mice and other pointing devices, and update the driver. This should fix things.
15. Finding Safe Mode
Safe Mode is just what you'd expect – a safe way of booting up a PC and running the system with no startup apps and only essential drivers, which should hopefully allow the computer to boot successfully when it won't otherwise due to some issue or other.
With Windows 10, to access Safe Mode, hold down the Shift key during boot-up (or select Restart from the desktop while holding down Shift).
16. Making sure Windows 10 knows where you are
Location-based apps are fairly prominent in Windows 10 which makes it a good idea to let your PC know (roughly) where you are. Cortana, for example, can give far more information if it can accurately pinpoint where in the world it's being used.
To update your computer's location settings, head to the Start menu, click Settings, Time & Language, and click Region & Language – then make sure the correct country is selected. To turn on Location services, go to Settings > Privacy > Location, and flick the Location switch on.
17. Speeding up your PC
There are loads of ways to speed up a PC and Windows 10 comes with several options to do so with ease.
Having fewer programs boot during startup can, for example, make the whole booting experience faster. To streamline your boot-up, press the Ctrl + Alt + Delete keys together and select Task Manager from the resulting screen, then select the Startup tab, and choose which services or apps are allowed to load (right click and select Disable to, well, disable any you don't want).
Deleting unused programs or files can also speed up a PC.
18. Removing the annoying lock screen
The lock screen on Windows 10 can be annoying, especially on a computer that doesn't have a touchscreen to easily 'swipe' it away. Windows Hello makes things somewhat easier, but only if you have a compatible computer with the necessary hardware to run the authentication system.
Luckily, Microsoft has provided a solution to the problem of the lock screen, albeit a complicated one that shouldn't be tried if you're not confident in tinkering with the Registry. Note that a misstep here can cause serious problems, so if you're a computing novice, it's probably best to steer clear of this one.
Okay, warning aside, to do this you need to first head to the search/Cortana box (next to the Start menu) and type in a search for:
regedit
This will run the Registry Editor. From here, navigate to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows, select the Personalisation key and select New before choosing DWORD (32-bit) Value.
Select New Value #1 in the right-hand pane, and use F2 to rename it to the following:
NoLockScreen
Now double click it, and change the value data to 1 and click OK.
It's a slightly complex process, but after a reboot you should be able to automatically bypass the lock screen.
19. Making DVDs work again
Annoyingly, Windows 10 ships without DVD playing software as a standard option. Microsoft does offer an app as a download from the Windows Store – called Windows DVD Player, imaginatively – but it costs £11.59 (around $15, AU$20).
The best bet for those who want to watch DVDs is VLC Media Player, which is a free download and was recently updated to support Windows 10. It also supports a host of other file formats – even the weird ones – making it a very useful tool to have around (or check out our 5 best VLC alternatives if you fancy something a bit different).
20. Banish annoying notifications
Microsoft introduced a nifty way to view all of your notifications at once in the Action Center, which is one of Windows 10's best features compared to Windows 7 or 8.1.
However, it does tend to get clogged up with notifications, including ones that are seemingly useless (we're looking at you, Windows tips). Luckily, turning these off is easy.
Go to Settings > System > Notifications & Actions, and then simply toggle off any that are not useful or relevant while keeping the ones that are. Individual third-party app notifications can also be switched off.
21. Beefing up system security
As more of our lives increasingly spills over onto computers it becomes important that they're safe and secure. Windows 10 ships with a variety of security features that it's a good idea to take a look at.
One such feature to be aware of is Windows Defender, which is designed to detect and remove malware from PCs – you'll find it under Settings > Update & Security. Make sure you've got this turned on, if you don't have another third-party antivirus solution running on your machine.
Another nifty feature is Windows Hello which allows for biometric authentication on your machine (we'll come back to this and show you how to set it up in the next slide). And a further measure still is Windows Passport, which secures all your credentials in one place (read up more about that here).
It's impossible to stop all threats, but with its newest OS, Microsoft has taken a long hard look at the areas where Windows was more vulnerable and has patched things up nicely.
22. Setting up Windows Hello
Windows Hello is one of the most innovative features that Microsoft has built into Windows 10. Essentially, it lets a user login just by using facial recognition (or a fingerprint) virtually instantly.
The software, which is available to all Windows 10 users, does require special hardware (and most likely won't work on older computers). Assuming you have the necessary hardware, how do you set up Windows Hello?
You need to go to the Start menu, click on Account, and select Change Account Settings. Select Sign-in Options and set a PIN. Once you've done this, there will be an option to Setup under Face. Select this and follow the instructions.
23. Stopping Windows 10 from using loads of data
If you're on a tablet that has 4G, using a mobile hotspot, or surfing the web via a Windows 10 smartphone, then the operating system may have a nasty surprise for you.
Users have been reporting that the default configuration of Windows 10 sucks up data like there's no tomorrow, potentially putting you over your data allowance, and leaving you with a hefty bill.
Fortunately, there's an option that addresses the problem. Simply to go Settings > Network & Internet > Wi-Fi. Click Advanced Options and then Set as metered connection. This means that Windows 10 will stop collecting so much data in the background.
24. Getting Cortana to respond to one voice
Worried someone else might use Cortana on your device? Well, one cool thing that Cortana can do is 'learn' a certain person's voice, making it far more secure than Siri or Google Now, which generally just accept simple commands irrespective of who they come from.
To do this, open Cortana, select the Notebook from the left-hand menu, select Settings, and make sure that 'Respond to' is set 'To me'.
It'll run you through a few test phrases to get the basics of your voice and tone correct before effectively logging what you say and learning – eventually – to just respond to you.
25. Getting Windows 10 working on high-res screens
Windows supports a huge range of devices going back a long way which, inevitably, means that some don't work as well as others.
Users have reported issues with high-resolution displays and Windows 10, including experiencing blurriness in applications that had been rendering fine on previous versions of the OS such as Windows 8.1.
The easiest way to solve the issue of blurriness is by going to Control Panel > Display and fiddling around with the settings here. There is no one single setting that will fix all issues, so experiment and see what works (and what doesn't).
To fix blurriness in specific applications, right click on the app's icon and select Properties. Under the Compatibility tab there is an option to 'Disable display scaling on high DPI settings'. Tick this and – hopefully – the problems will disappear.
26. Using less battery on laptops and tablets
Battery life is important to anyone who regularly uses a laptop, tablet, or smartphone, and of course Windows 10 can be used on all three of those devices.
Microsoft recognises this – as shown by the marketing of its Edge browser as being battery-friendly – and has built several tools into Windows 10 to help cut down on excessive battery drain.
All apps that run in the background can be toggled off, for example, which stops them from sucking up precious juice. And as we saw in an earlier tip, a metered internet connection option can also be used, which cuts down on background data usage.
Windows 10 also includes a dedicated set of power options, which you can find via Settings > System > Power & Sleep. From here, display sleep times can be set and under Additional Power Settings you can select a power plan that means a lighter load for your battery.
27. Generating a battery report
Continuing with the theme of avoiding excessive battery drain, if just fiddling with the settings isn't enough, Windows 10 can also generate a battery report. To do this, head to the Command Prompt Admin (which you get from right clicking on the Start menu), and type in:
powercfg /batteryreport /output "C:\battery_report.html"
This will save a file to any chosen folder – e.g. C:\ in this case, the root of your system drive – which gives you a hugely detailed look at battery quality, cycles, how much charge is left, and much more. The report is a little dense, so be warned on that front.
28. Changing default app choices
Another thing a lot of users have complained about is default app choices – i.e. browser, word processor, and so on – changing when updating Windows 10.
The easiest way to change them back is to head to Settings > System > Default Apps. From here, almost every major default app – music, email, maps, calendar and so on – can be chosen based on the ones you have downloaded.
29. Opening older Microsoft Office files
This issue is still an annoyance in Windows 10 (indeed, it affects all versions of Windows and Office). The fix, however, is relatively simple.
If you're getting a lot of 'file is corrupt and cannot be opened' or 'unable to start correctly' warnings, then open Command Prompt (again, by right clicking the Start menu) and type in:
icacls "%programfiles%\Microsoft Office 15" /grant *S-1-15-2-1:(OI)(CI)RX
That should fix your problem – if it doesn't, then try to find each corrupted file, right click, select Change and then Online Repair.
30. Flickering screen issues
Flickering screens aren't always down to the hardware and some users have reported issues such as these caused by upgrading to Windows 10.
The easiest way to fix this is to update all relevant drivers for monitors as well as Norton Antivirus, iCloud, and IDT Audio, which are all suspected to be potential causes of these problems. It may even help to uninstall and then reinstall them.
Windows 10 does automatically update drivers, so there is also a chance it's forcing an incompatible version of a driver onto the PC without realising.
31. Fixing the Start menu
The Start Menu can become cluttered, especially if you have a lot of apps and other bits and pieces that will automatically show up on it.
Microsoft lets you resize the menu as well as add and remove applications, shortcuts, and almost anything else. The easiest way to ditch things is by right clicking and then removing – click uninstall – or you can drag apps or folders directly onto the menu to add them.
32. Staying safe with the Windows Store
Concerned about downloading software that could contain hidden malware, spyware or other nastiness? Then remember that using the Windows Store is safer than downloading apps from the web at large, because Microsoft checks over and vets programs on its store.
You can buy apps, games, films, music, TV shows, and everything else from the store, for reasonably competitive prices. To access the Store, simply find the icon on your desktop – or search for it – and click it. Purchasing is a breeze and everything is tied in with your Microsoft account.
33. Setting app permissions
App permission settings effectively control what, and how, certain apps do things. Do you want Facebook to be able to access your contacts, for example?
If not, you can switch this off, or adjust any permissions you're not happy about, by going to Start > Settings > Privacy. From here, you can select from the list of categories down the left-hand pane to adjust various easy-to-understand options on an app-by-app basis.
For example, going to the Location tab lets you choose which apps are allowed to use information pertaining to your location (assuming you have this turned on in the first place), and in Camera you can tweak which apps are allowed to use your PC's webcam.
34. Using Windows 10 across multiple devices
A Microsoft Account (which you can set up by heading to login.live.com and following the instructions) effectively binds all of your devices together by syncing settings, apps, bookmarks, and everything else between different pieces of hardware.
Almost every single one of Microsoft's main applications – Edge, Office, OneDrive, and so on – uses the main Microsoft account to get information from the cloud.
If you're wondering how to set up and sync the OS across all your devices, the process is simple – just login to each device with the same Microsoft Account. Then, in the Settings of each device, there will be a set of options concerning what gets shared and how. On your Windows 10 PC, you'll find this under Settings > Accounts > Sync your settings – first you need to switch Sync Settings on, and then you can adjust what's shared as appropriate.
35. Fixing problems with Bluetooth connectivity
If you find that Windows 10 broke the connection of a Bluetooth device (or devices) that was previously paired up just fine with your machine, then there is an easy enough fix for this. According to Microsoft, all you have to do is head to Device Manager (just type 'device manager' into the search/Cortana box next to the Start menu), select the Bluetooth driver and update it to the latest settings, which will be compatible with Windows 10. The operating system should be able to automatically search, and then update, the driver.
If that fails to work, un-pairing (or forgetting) the device before re-pairing it should fix the issue.
36. Backing up a Windows 10 PC
There's nothing worse than having disaster strike your computer and then realising you haven't properly backed up your precious data. Want to know how to do this easily? Fortunately, backing up is a simple task in Windows 10.
Indeed, Windows 10 has many of the same backup features that were present on Windows 7, accessed by going into Settings > Update & Security > Backup.
The options include adding another drive to backup to, or accessing a previous backup on another machine – you can restore from a backup you created using Windows 7, in fact.
OneDrive is also a quick and easy option for backing up files, providing an off-site alternative in case of fire or theft. You'll find OneDrive under File Explorer (which in turn is under the Start menu).
37. Fixing black screen errors
A black screen on Windows 10 can mean several things, depending on whether you've logged into the operating system or not.
If you haven't logged in, or Windows 10 hasn't booted, then check your internet connection and boot your PC via Safe Mode. (To access Safe Mode, hold down the Shift key as your machine boots).
If you logged in and then the screen went black, unplug all external devices and, failing that, boot via Safe Mode as above.
If the problems persist, contact Microsoft directly for further advice.
38. Protecting your PC with Windows Firewall
Naturally, you want to keep your Windows 10 PC safe, but do you need to go to great lengths searching for and installing security software to achieve this? Actually you don't, because the integrated security solutions Microsoft bundles with its OS are perfectly serviceable efforts.
Windows Firewall is one half of Microsoft's basic efforts to keep your PC safe from malware and other attacks. It's easy to turn on, but configuring the firewall is a slightly more involved matter.
To switch on the firewall, or rather to make sure it's switched on as it should be by default, simply type 'firewall' into the search/Cortana box (next to the Start menu), and click on Windows Firewall. From here, there's an option to turn it on (or off), and you can also adjust the relative 'strength' of the firewall.
Windows Firewall can be configured as incredibly strong via the 'Advanced Settings' option – i.e. it blocks all suspect apps without asking – or slightly weaker, which means there's a slightly greater risk that your PC will become hit with some kind of infection, but the firewall won't interfere as much.
The easiest way to find out which settings are best for you is to simply test things out for a few days and tweak as needed. If you forget what you've done in the settings or think you've messed things up, just click on Restore Default Policy on the right-hand side of the Advanced Settings menu to get things back to normal.
39. Benefiting from Windows Defender
Alongside the firewall discussed in the last slide, Windows Defender is the other half of Microsoft's essential defensive measures, and it focuses on keeping viruses off your PC by detecting malware and purging any infections present.
Activating Defender is simple: you'll find it under Settings > Update & Security, and then click on Windows Defender. It's a must that real-time protection should be turned on to allow Windows to constantly monitor for anything suspicious and step in should a detection occur. That said, even if it's been turned off, this is such a vital piece of the puzzle that the OS will turn it back on automatically after a while.
Note that if you have a third-party antivirus application installed, Windows Defender will be turned off so as to avoid conflicts. While much criticised in the past, Defender is actually a solid enough security solution these days, and is very nicely streamlined (plus it won't bother you with any pop-ups like some of the free antivirus programs do). On the other hand, we should note that it still doesn't score up there with the best rated antivirus packages (even the free ones).
40. Setting up device encryption
Basic protection from malware aside, what about defending your Windows 10 machine from nefarious hackers? To do this, you can elect to use device encryption, and fortunately Microsoft has provided strong encryption facilities, and it isn't particularly difficult to set all this up – the caveat being that you need to be running Windows 10 Pro for BitLocker encryption (not Home).
To enable device encryption, go to Start, search 'encryption' and select Change device encryption settings. After that, select Manage BitLocker and turn it on, then follow the subsequent instructions. With your data encrypted, if hackers do manage to somehow access it, the information won't be of any use to them.
The only downside is that performance may take a bit of a hit on older machines, but if you need peace of mind regarding your precious data, it's worth it.
41. Solving sound problems
Windows 10 users have been reporting problems with how it handles sound for a long time now, and most of the issues stem from one simple thing: old drivers.
The aged drivers might work fine with older versions of Windows, but may not perform so well with the shiny new Windows 10. To fix such problems, go to the Start menu and search for Device Manager. Click on the link which will open a new window with a series of options. Select 'Sound, video, and game controllers', which will yield a set of results with a sound card option.
Select the sound card, and then select the Driver tab. There will be an option for updating the drivers that you should select. This will take you to the manufacturer's website where there will be instructions on how to download a new driver.
Once it's downloaded and installed (of course, make sure to get the Windows 10 version of the driver, if there is one) the problems should hopefully go away.
42. Bugged or glitchy software
It's not uncommon for software, particularly older apps, to encounter glitches or even to fail to run completely with Windows 10. There's one potential way to get around show-stopping bugs, though: right click on the icon for the app and select Properties, then click on the Compatibility tab. From here, click the checkbox next to 'Run this program in compatibility mode for', and in the drop-down menu underneath that, choose the version of Windows that the program ran fine on.
Over time, many developers will update their apps to remove bugs, so the software in question may eventually work just fine with Windows 10. An easy way to help them is by reporting any bugs you find, which can usually be done via the developer's website. This highlights what's up, allowing them to (hopefully) work on a fix.
43. Fixing the Blue Screen of Death
The Blue Screen of Death, also known as a BSOD or a 'stop' error, may sound bad but it's certainly fixable in the majority of cases. When the problem manifests it halts your PC completely, stopping it working and showing a blue screen, usually with some kind of message about restarting or a critical error. Your machine will then have to be rebooted.
To fix this, you can explore several options. First off, be sure to check how much available space you have left on your system drive and, if it's low, make some room by deleting bigger files or programs you don't need. Also, ensure all the latest updates are applied to the software on your machine, as having outdated apps can sometimes cause issues.
While you're at it, also update the hardware drivers of any peripherals, as the problem could be caused by Windows 10 clashing with something. Head to Device Manager, which you can reach by searching for it in the Start menu. Here, you can ensure that the likes of peripherals such as your monitor, webcam, printer or scanner – the extra devices you plug into your machine – have the latest drivers, simply by right-clicking on the device in question, and selecting Update Driver Software. Then click 'Search automatically for updated driver software'.
It's also worth bearing in mind that if you've overclocked your PC in any way, it's likely a good idea to turn that off if you keep getting BSODs (it could be causing the instability). Exactly how to do this will vary from machine to machine, but if you overclocked your PC yourself, then you should (hopefully) know how to reverse it in the BIOS. If someone else did it, such as your PC manufacturer, then contact the vendor for exact instructions on how to proceed.
44. Avoid losing files - make a backup
Losing files after a disaster hits because you didn't back them up is a hugely frustrating experience, but fortunately it's one that can be avoided easily.
To create a backup, purchase an external hard drive (which obviously has to be larger in size than the data you want to store on it – for recommendations, you may want to check out our roundup of best external hard disks).
You can simply copy your files across to this disk manually, of course, or you can set up File History in Windows. To do the latter, ensure that the drive is connected to your PC, and left click on the Start menu, then click Settings.
From there, click Update and Security and navigate to Backup on the left. See the Add a Drive button next to the big plus sign? Click this.
Windows will scan for available drives on which to back up, and obviously enough, you should select the drive you want to use from the list it brings up. The OS will now get to work and you'll soon be done; an 'on' toggle button will appear to show that the feature is active and automatically backing up your files (and will continue to do so as long as the drive remains connected).
If a physical drive doesn't suit you (maybe you're worried about a fire, for instance, or the possibility of the backup disk corrupting) then there are plenty of online options you can use as an alternative. CrashPlan has received very good reviews and comes with various tiers suitable for single PCs right through to businesses.
Alternatively, you could simply use a cloud storage locker like Dropbox, or of course Microsoft's OneDrive, the latter of which is tied in directly with Windows 10.
Whichever online option you choose, do be warned that sending all your files over a net connection could be a slow process – although that obviously depends on the quantity of files you have, and the speed of your broadband. Also be careful if you have data allowances on your broadband plan.
It can be a good idea to have both a local backup on an external hard disk, and a further online backup – even if the latter only holds critical files and not everything.
45. Unstable Wi-Fi
Some users have reported that their Wi-Fi connection has become erratic after installing Windows 10.
To solve this problem, the first thing to try is to turn off your router and switch it back on – this will likely fix the vast majority of issues. This is because leaving a router on for a long period of time can cause it to go 'weird' (a technical term), just like a PC that is left on for months and months on end. Occasionally, it just needs rebooting.
If issues persist, however, make sure that all the Wi-Fi drivers on your PC are correct and updated. To do this, as before, go to Device Manager (search for it in the Start menu). There will be a section called Network Adapters, which you can double-click on to show your adapter.
Right-click on it and select Update Driver Software, and then click 'Search automatically for updated driver software'. Now click close. This should solve the problem.
46. Computer booting very slowly
The easiest way to fix a PC booting sluggishly is by reducing the number of apps which are launching on startup, as having too many programs firing up when the computer starts makes the whole process much slower, especially when it comes to older hardware.
To trim those apps, press Control+Alt+Delete together and select Task Manager, then click the link that says More Details. From here, select the Startup tab. Here you'll find a list of all the apps that fire up when your PC starts. Look through the list of enabled apps and find any that you don't need – you can turn an app off by right-clicking on it and selecting Disable. Disabled apps won't automatically load on boot up.
Be careful not to turn Microsoft services off, mind you, or important apps such as antivirus. If you're unsure whether it's wise to disable a certain app, Google it to find out.
47. Webcam woes
The recent Anniversary Update to Windows 10 came with the unexpected side effect of disabling some people's webcams in Skype and other video chat apps.
The best way to tackle this problem is to reinstall the camera's drivers or check for any updates that are available. To do this, go to Device Manager (search for it in the Start menu) and click on the section for 'Imaging Devices'. Right-click on the camera you're using, select Drivers and search for updates from the manufacturer.
Microsoft is aware of this problem and is working on a fix to be patched directly through to Windows 10. Rumour had it that this solution was going to be released in September, but obviously that didn't happen – hopefully it shouldn't be long before we see the patch arrive, though.
48. Tracking down resource hogging apps
Is your PC grinding to a halt – and perhaps the hard disk is whirring like crazy? If so, there's a good chance that one of the programs you're running may have developed some kind of issue and is sapping all your system resources. Luckily, there's an easy way to find out if an app has gone haywire and is bogging down your computer.
You need to head over to Task Manager (accessed by pressing Control+Alt+Delete together), and click on More Details – you'll then see a list of Processes, which is all the different apps and services currently running on your machine.
Scan down the list and look for any apps which are hogging CPU, memory or disk usage – or perhaps all of the above.
Once you've discovered the culprit, select it and there's an option in the bottom-right corner to End Task. However, be careful that you aren't ending important system-critical tasks (usually ones with confusing names that won't mean anything to you), as this could cause your computer to crash.
If in doubt about whether you should kill a task, again, Google is your friend here – search for the app/service and you'll almost certainly find an answer about exactly what it does.
49. Avoid endless clicking of minimise
Okay, so this isn't the biggest problem to hit Windows 10 users by any means, but nevertheless it's a worthwhile tip bearing in mind. When you've got a lot of programs open, minimising them all to get back to the desktop can be quite a chore when you have to click the little 'line' icon top-right again, and again, and again.
In actual fact, there's a keyboard shortcut which will minimise all active windows in one fell swoop. Simply hit the Windows key+D and you'll be back at the desktop in a jiffy. Getting into this habit saves a lot of time over the long run.
50. Getting rid of Live Tiles
If you're using an older PC (or a tablet) then having vibrant Live Tiles may end up draining processing power that could be used elsewhere (not to mention battery life with a slate).
This is something Microsoft has considered, though, and Live Tiles, which are present on the Start menu, can be switched off. To turn off one specific tile, right-click it, then click More > Turn Live Tile off.
Alternatively, to switch off all Live Tiles, open the Start menu, and type the following, then hit enter:
gpedit.msc
Navigate to Local Computer Policy > User Configuration > Administrative Templates > Start Menu and Taskbar > Notifications. Double-click the 'Turn off tile notifications' entry on the right and select enabled in the window that opens.
51. Getting help from accessibility tools
Microsoft included a wide range of accessibility tools with Windows 10, helping open up the operating system to users with different types of disability. If you’re having trouble using any aspect of Windows 10, just head to the Ease of Access hub.
You’ll find this under Start > Settings > Ease of Access. From here, it’s possible to toggle anything on or off that you want, including features such as audio descriptions, a magnifier, sticky keys, a high contrast option, and more. Simply select the features that will make your Windows life easier – with some settings, you may have to make further choices and then click the Apply button.
52. Continuum conundrums
Continuum is definitely one of the coolest features that Windows 10 has to offer, but some users have reported difficulties getting it to work.
If you’ve never heard of it, Continuum essentially turns a compatible phone into a computer when paired with the Display Dock, an optional accessory from Microsoft.
If you’re having difficulties with Continuum, the first thing to check is whether you have the correct phone. Most of the phones that function with Continuum are high-end, like the Lumia 950, so if you have a mid-range Windows 10 handset you may be out of luck.
Next, check the connection with the Display Dock (the aforementioned optional extra), keyboard, and mouse. If they all seem to be in place just fine then the problem will most likely be with Windows 10 itself. Check the drivers by going to the Device Manager (to get here, type in ‘device manager’ in the Cortana/search box bottom-left) and look for the Display Dock as a hardware accessory. You can check the driver version by right clicking on it and selecting Properties, and update them via the same right-click menu if you choose Update Driver Software.
53. Maps issues
Maps is powered by Bing and it’s a smart little built-in program for Windows 10 that works just like Google Maps, but comes as a native app on the desktop, rather than a browser-based service.
Sometimes, however, Microsoft’s provided maps aren’t quite as good as Google’s own. But there is something you can do about this, in terms of playing a small but important role in improving the app, and that’s to report any problems to Microsoft. You can do so in the app’s settings (accessed by clicking on the three dots top-right) using Send Feedback at the bottom, and this will alert the company to the issues you’re having, and hopefully down the line the program will see appropriate improvements.
54. Problems with music services
Microsoft bundles a music streaming service with Windows 10, Groove Music, and the song selection is pretty good. It also comes with the added bonus of integration with Xbox and any other Windows devices.
The downside, of course, is that you may well have spent time creating playlists in Spotify, Google Music, Tidal, or wherever else – so you might not want to use Groove. Luckily, all of these alternative applications are available on Windows, and you’ll find some in the Windows Store, so you can always easily switch your service of choice.
Browser-based streaming services – like Google Music – are also supported, of course, but bear in mind that they may not work well in Edge, because Windows 10’s browser doesn’t stream multimedia when minimised.
At any rate, to set the default music service (i.e. the one songs will automatically play with), head to Start > Settings > System > and select the Default Apps tab in the column on the left. You’ll see a Music Player section, which will present options based on which players you have installed. Simply select the one you want and hit OK.
55. Netflix or Amazon Prime streaming difficulties
Netflix and Amazon Prime both work on Windows 10’s default browser, Edge, but may need an update to Silverlight, an application framework that Microsoft created and maintains.
If you’ve upgraded from a Windows 7 PC you could well suffer from this issue, as the older version of Silverlight may have travelled across when you migrated.
At any rate, if you’re encountering streaming gremlins, to fix the problem and get back to binge watching House of Cards, go to this Microsoft site where you can reinstall Silverlight – follow the instructions as detailed on the web page.
56. Problems with linking up an Xbox
Windows 10 is unique among operating systems for just how many different device classes it runs across. As well as PCs, the same core of the OS is used across tablets, smartphones and the Xbox. And it’s possible to hook up your PC with your Microsoft console, should you wish – although if you’ve been scratching your head as to how to do so, it’s simple enough.
First you need to open the Xbox app on your PC (to find it, type ‘xbox’ into the Cortana/search box bottom-left), select Connect, and it will automatically scan your home network for a compatible device. When you see the Xbox in question, select it and the pairing process will start.
After you’ve done this, files and other information will be shared between the two devices. It’s definitely something that’s worth doing if you own a Windows 10 PC and an Xbox, if only to show off to your PS4-toting friends.
57. Use Quick Access to speed navigation up
Do you feel like it takes you ages to get anything done in Windows 10? The Quick Access menu is located in File Explorer (right-click Start to see the option for File Explorer) and it can save a ton of time when navigating around the operating system.
To add files, folders or apps to the sidebar, right click on their icon and select Pin to Quick Access. This means that they will show up and can be easily accessed, which is useful for recently visited folders.
You can also set File Explorer to load the Quick Access menu by default when you bring it up, rather than This PC. To do so, with File Explorer open, click on the View tab in the top menu (next to Share), then click on ‘Options’ on the far-right of the menu that pops up, then select ‘Change folder and search options’. Now look where it says ‘Open File Explorer to’, and use the drop-down menu to select Quick Access.
58. Get even faster by using keyboard shortcuts
Another good method of getting things done quickly and being more productive under Windows is to use the plentiful keyboard shortcuts which are available.
The main key utilised for shortcuts is the Windows key which can be used in combination with Tab (to open Task View), any direction key (to snap windows in place), C (to open Cortana), I (to open Settings), and so on.
The Control key is mostly used in-app for things like copying and pasting, which can save a huge amount of time. For more keyboard tricks, have a read of our 20 keyboard shortcuts Windows 10 users need to know about.
59. Taking a grab of a smaller section of screen
On a Mac, taking a screenshot is a simple process. On a Windows PC, however, it’s slightly more complex. To take a screenshot of the whole screen on Windows 10 you just press the PrtScn (Printscreen) key, although you then have to paste that image into an app (like Microsoft Paint, where it can then be saved out as an image file, or Word, where it will appear in your document).
To take a screenshot of an active window or smaller section of the screen that’s in the foreground, press Alt+PrtScn together. There is no easy way to take a screenshot of a chosen area that isn’t the full screen (i.e. half an active window), so the best bet in this case is to use the Snipping tool.
To access this, go to the Cortana/search box next to the Start button and type in ‘snipping’ and it will pop up. In the tool’s menu, click on the arrow next to ‘New’, and you can then select either a rectangular snip, or a freeform snip where you can draw a line around any region of the screen to capture it. You can then use the File menu to save the image for posterity.
60. Getting community support to solve issues
We can’t cover everything in this feature, and obviously enough there’s a good chance that at some point, you’ll stumble across Windows 10 problems you can’t find the solution for on Techradar. Fortunately, Microsoft has support forums which offer solutions, help, and guidance for a lot of common (and uncommon) issues.
To access the forums, open your browser of choice and go to: support.microsoft.com/en-us. Topics are broken down into apps – like Office – and other categories, and obviously you’ll need to head to the Windows section. You can also contact Microsoft directly, via phone or instant message.
61. Setting up Windows 10 to protect your kids
If your children use your computer, there are obvious dangers involved in what they might do, particularly when it comes to what they might stumble across on the web. Fortunately, to help keep little ones safe, Microsoft has provided Windows 10 with a robust set of family-orientated features, including Kids accounts (which restrict access to certain websites or apps and have time curfews).
Windows 10 was also the first version of Microsoft’s desktop OS to introduce report cards on children’s activity that can be emailed to parents on a weekly basis. These reports include searched websites and similar details, which can be useful for monitoring a child’s computer usage without actually standing over them while they’re on the PC.
All of these features are free and come preinstalled on Windows 10 PCs, tablets, and even smartphones (although in a more limited form). To access them, on the desktop go to the Cortana/search box bottom-left and search for ‘family’, then click on ‘Allow family members to use this PC’, which will take you through to the relevant part of the settings menu. You can create separate logins for different family members here and access all the parental control features – just click to sign in with your Microsoft account.
62. Making the Start menu smaller (or bigger)
PCs come in all shapes and sizes which means that the Start menu, which takes up roughly the same amount of screen real-estate regardless of size, can definitely come in handy.
On a smaller display, however – such as that of a compact tablet – this can get annoying. Luckily, resizing the menu is simple: move the mouse to any corner and drag it whichever way you want. Once it’s the right size for your screen, let go of the corner and it’ll stay that big. If you want to adjust it further or move it back, just repeat the process until you’re happy.
63. Revert to previous versions of files
So you’ve made a mistake of some kind, or you have some other reason for wanting to access the previous version of a file. Fortunately, it’s easy enough to do so using File History in Windows 10 – assuming you’ve got the feature turned on.
To do this, right click the Start button, and then select Control Panel > System and Security > File History, and then click ‘Restore personal files’ in the left panel. You’ll be presented with all the files that have been saved by File History, with each version present as far back as it ‘remembers’. (If File History isn’t turned on, Windows will tell you, and offer up a link to configure it – you can then start using the feature going forward).
Alternatively, to revert specific files, right click on the file in question, head to Properties and select the Previous Versions tab. A list of all the different versions will be there, so simply find the correct one and open it.
64. Change Edge downloads to a different location
Edge downloads files to the, well, Downloads folder, strangely enough, but maybe you want to change that? If so, that’s entirely possible, but there’s no easy option, and instead you have to use a workaround.
To change the location of where your downloaded files are saved, right click on the Start menu, select File Explorer, right click on the Downloads folder in the left-hand pane and select Properties. Now find the Location tab, which lists where the folder currently lies on your drive – then you can enter a new path, and hit apply. From now on, your downloaded files will be saved in the newly specified directory instead of Downloads. If you change your mind, you can always hit Restore Default to go back to using the Downloads folder.
Hopefully, Microsoft will update the browser to allow users to do this in a more straightforward manner in the future.
65. Set auto login to avoid typing in passwords endlessly
Want to dodge the lock screen login? There is one easy way to do this – first of all, you’ll need to bring up the Run command box. To do so, click on the Cortana/search box (next to the Start menu) and simply type in the following:
netplwiz
You’ll see a User Accounts window appear, and here, you need to select the account that will automatically login. Type in the credentials for this account and hit OK. A new window, called Automatically Sign-in, will subsequently appear. Type your password again and hit OK. Go to Sign-in options, select Never under the ‘Require Sign-in’ box, then hit OK one final time.
66. Disable lock screen adverts to speed up your machine
Microsoft started putting lock screen adverts on Windows 8.1 PCs a few years ago and the tradition carried on with Windows 10 (the first one to appear on the latter was an ad for Rise of the Tomb Raider, incidentally).
Occasionally these can be of interest, but most are annoying especially if they replace a wallpaper you’re fond of. Luckily, removing them is easy. And getting rid of these ads could also help a bit in terms of performance, as it’s one less thing for your machine to worry about (not that the difference will be much, but every little bit helps).
Left click on the Start menu, then select Settings > Personalisation > Lock Screen. Look for the Background drop-down menu and select either option that is not Windows Spotlight. Finally, scroll down and turn off the option that puts ‘fun facts, tips, and more’ on the lock screen. That’ll be the end of any ads offending your peepers.
67. Having less storage space post-Windows 10 upgrade
You may not be aware of the fact that whichever operating system you upgraded to Windows 10 from still sits dormant on your PC for a while (assuming you didn’t install the OS from scratch). This can obviously lead to a drop in the available storage space on your system drive.
To fix this, search for ‘cleanup’ in the Cortana/search box (next to the Start menu) and select the Disk Cleanup utility. When it eventually pops up – after scanning your drive – under the list of files you can tidy up, you should find one that says ‘Previous Windows Installation(s)’. Make sure this is ticked, and click OK – Windows 10 should then delete the older operating system’s leftover files, yielding a considerable 5-10GB boost in available space.
Note that if you have more than one drive on your PC, when you fire up Disk Cleanup, you’ll have to point Windows at your system drive where the previous OS was installed (usually C:).
68. Wi-Fi networks not showing up
Randomly disappearing Wi-Fi networks is a known problem in Windows 10, but it can be fixed.
The first consideration is whether you’re using any VPN software – if so, this could be conflicting with Windows 10. Turn it off, and see if this fixes the issue. If so, obviously your VPN utility is the problem – make sure you’re running the latest version of the program, and if that doesn’t help, try using a different VPN.
If the issue isn’t anything to do with your VPN, there’s another solution to look at. Right click on the Start menu, and select Command Prompt (Admin), then type in:
reg delete HKCR\CLSID\{988248f3-a1ad-49bf-9170-676cbbc36ba3} /f
Press enter, and now type in:
netcfg -v -u dni_dne
Then hit search. This should fix the issue and all available Wi-Fi networks should show up present and correct.
69. Removing Cortana’s big search box
Cortana takes up a lot of display real-estate in the taskbar, but if your screen space is precious and limited, you can always ditch the virtual assistant’s search box.
To do this, right click on the empty search box, hover over ‘Cortana’, and choose ‘Hidden’ from the fly-out menu to change the assistant to a pop-up. Users can still keep Cortana in the taskbar as a (much smaller) standard icon by choosing the ‘Show Cortana icon’ option.
70. Moving apps to a different drive
Running short of space on one of your disk drives? If you have multiple drives, one way it’s possible to free up space on, say, a cluttered system drive, is to shift apps over to another disk.
You can do this by heading to Start > Settings > System. Next, locate the Apps & Features section. In here, if you click on a program you’ll see a Move button for those apps which can be moved.
Select Move and Windows will produce a set of available locations you can shift the program to. Choose which one is best and select it; Windows will do the rest.
71. Finding files with tags
If you’re forever having trouble finding files on your PC, one way to keep track of them is to use ‘tags’ in Windows 10.
To tag a file, right click it, select Properties, go to the Details tab, and if you click on the Tags section (under Description) you can add a tag from there – simply type it in. You can then use those tags when searching – for example, you could tag a few files as a specific work project, all of which would come up when you searched for that term at a later date.
72. Restart Windows Explorer to combat sluggishness
One of the more common causes of a slow computer is the file system becoming overloaded and bogged down with things to do. The easiest way to solve this problem is to simply restart File Explorer.
While this may sound daunting, the process is fairly simple: Go to Task Manager (by pressing the Ctrl+Alt+Delete keys together, and then selecting it) and locate ‘Windows Explorer’ (which may also display as Explorer.exe). When you’ve found it, right click and select Restart (but be careful not to click End Task, because that will cause the PC to crash).
There will be some disk whirring and Explorer should restart. Your computer should now feel more responsive and any of the glitches that were appearing will hopefully have vanished. If this still does not work, however, the best option is to take some time out to restart the PC entirely.
73. Install apps you’ve downloaded from the web
The move from distributing apps via the web to the Windows Store means that unfortunately it’s sometimes not such a straightforward matter to install software grabbed from the former. Programs like Windows Defender and Firewall, which we’ve talked about earlier, can try to combat potential malware by only allowing certain apps to install.
If you’re having trouble, to get around this and install an app from the web, you may have to fine-tune Defender’s settings.
To do this, go to the Cortana/search box (bottom-left, next to the Start menu), search for Windows Defender and you’ll need to access its Settings menu. You’ll be presented with a home page of sorts, so click on Settings. Once you’re in Settings, you’ll see a list of options related to various functions Defender performs.
Tweaking these options is easy, and the one that will yield results for our purposes is Exclusions, which dictates the areas of the system that are left unchecked by Defender. You can click ‘Add an exclusion’ to add the file you’re installing and make sure that Defender doesn’t interfere with the installation.
74. Using Windows 10 gestures to work quickly
Is working with the keyboard and mouse too sluggish for your liking at times? Well, Windows 10 is a touchscreen-optimised operating system (just as Windows 8 was), and that means it can do a lot of cool stuff rather swiftly with just a finger prod.
For example, swiping in from the left will bring you to Task View, an overview of all the apps running currently. Swiping in from the right brings up Action Center, where notifications are displayed and settings can be changed. Swiping down from the top produces a title bar complete with minimisation tools.
To see the full range of gestures available, go to the Cortana/search box, and search for ‘touch’.
75. Restarts for smooth running
Another thing you can do to lessen the chance of a system falling over is to schedule regular restarts. Not restarting a PC for a few days is fine, but things can start to turn weird after weeks or months. These restarts can also be combined with system updates, which are obviously important to do.
Go to Settings > Update & Security and click on Advanced Options. From there, you can choose how updates are installed, with the default setting being Automatic. Clicking on this shows another option: Notify to schedule a restart. This means that the PC will always ask you before doing an update and, from there, you can choose when it gets done.
76. Office seemingly disappearing with Windows 10
Some users have reported Office ‘disappearing’ from their computer after upgrading to Windows 10, which is obviously a worrying thing to happen.
Do not fear, though – Microsoft hasn’t deleted the productivity suite from your system by accident. The solution is to simply search for the Office apps in the Start menu and then pin them to the Start menu by right-clicking.
The problem arises because Windows 10 doesn’t automatically pin them, which can make it seem like they have disappeared.
77. Disable annoying system sounds
Windows 10 comes with a lot of system sounds, many of them useless or annoying. To change them, right click on the Start button, click on Control Panel, Hardware and Sound, and then click on Change system sounds (under the Sound heading).
Here, you can click on the various sounds in the Program Events window, then click the Test button below to hear the relevant noise being played. To get rid of a sound, click on the drop-down menu next to the Test button, scroll up to the top of the list, and select None.
It’s possible to save any changes you make as a new sound profile (separate to the Windows default one) – use the Save As button under Sound Scheme. You can also select No Sounds as a scheme here if you prefer Windows to never make any noises at all.
78. Kill background apps to speed your PC
While Windows 10 is, generally speaking, a fast operating system, that doesn’t mean it isn’t capable of running sluggishly at times. And one of the main causes of any sluggishness is background apps that continue to run sucking up processing power. This can be a particular problem with laptops of the lower-end variety.
At any rate, it’s easy enough to disable any apps running in the background. Simply left click on the Start button, click on Settings, then click Privacy, Background Apps. From here you can switch off any unwelcome programs.
79. The power of virtual desktops
One desktop not enough for you? Well, handily enough, Windows 10 lets you run multiple virtual desktops so you can work across different projects on just the one monitor screen.
To fire up a fresh virtual desktop in Windows 10, click Task View (on the right of the Cortana/search box on the taskbar) and select the New Desktop option in the bottom-right corner of the screen. It’s as easy as that – and moving apps across virtual desktops is equally simple: just access Task View again and drag the app from one desktop to another.
To close these desktops, go back to Task View and hit the cross. There is no limit on how many virtual desktops you can create, incidentally.
80. Sync select folders with OneDrive to save space
OneDrive is the default option for cloud storage in Windows 10. Microsoft has worked hard to improve its cloud storage locker so that OneDrive caters to all needs, especially when you burrow down into the settings.
Unfortunately, OneDrive only comes with a few gigabytes of free space (unless you’re willing to pay). Luckily, Microsoft has built in an easy way to stop big files or folders taking up loads of space: selective folder sync.
To set this up, right click on the OneDrive icon in the bottom-right of the taskbar and select Settings. Then switch to the ‘Choose folders’ tab and click the ‘Choose folders’ icon to select the folders that you want – this will ensure that only those folders are synced, so all your space isn’t gobbled up.
81. More keyboard shortcut wizardry
Here’s another shortcut tip for those whose frustrations revolve around the fact that they can’t work fast enough in Windows. Opening different applications with specific shortcuts is the power user dream – and it’s easy to do in Windows 10.
To do this, you’ll need to access the app’s properties. This is a more complicated process in Windows 10 than in previous versions of Windows. First, search for an app in the Start Menu and right click on it. A menu will pop up: select Open file location.
A File Explorer window will open containing the app’s EXE file already selected. Right click on it and select Properties. In the Properties box which pops up, go to the Shortcut tab and type in the keyboard shortcut you want for the app in the Shortcut Key box. Click OK and you’re set.
82. Troubleshooting via video
Recording your screen is a useful thing to be able to do, especially if you need to explain a problem you’re having with your PC to somebody else who might be able to help you with a solution.
Fortunately, Windows 10 comes with built-in screen recording software. To access it, open the Xbox app (type ‘xbox’ into the search/Cortana box next to the Start button). While that’s opening, go to the app you want to record and press the Windows key + G, which opens the Game Bar. A pop-up asking if you want to open the Game Bar will appear, so click Yes.
After doing this, the Game Bar will load, complete with options to take a screenshot and record a video clip. When you’re recording a little red box will appear in the top-right corner. All recordings are saved to This PC > Videos > Captures.
83. Tweaking Control Panel to fix common problems
Control Panel is like the Settings app but on steroids, and it offers a large amount of menus and options to tweak Windows with, which can smooth over an array of potential niggling issues.
Control Panel, which has existed on Windows for many years now and will likely be familiar to most folks, can be accessed via a Cortana search, or you can right click on the Start button and select it from the ensuing menu.
When you’ve opened the panel, you can use it to change the settings for security, hardware, the operating system’s general appearance, date and time, and much more. If, for example, you want to change the size of text the OS uses – maybe you want the text on title bars to be larger – simply go to Appearance and Personalisation, click on Display, and you’ll find the relevant option in here.
84. Work faster by ‘peeking’ at desktops
Productivity tips don’t just extend to keyboard shortcuts, especially in Windows 10 – there are other ways of accomplishing things more swiftly for those frustrated at their inability to get around the OS fast. One of the niftiest tools in this respect is ‘peeking’ at desktops, which can save time if you’re working across many virtual desktops (which we just discussed five slides back).
To do this, right-click on the thin button at the far right end of the taskbar and choose ‘Peek at desktop’. Now when you roll the pointer over it, it’ll show you a quick preview of the desktop and revert back when you move away.
85. Prevent data loss via Windows Backup
With Windows 10, Microsoft reintroduced a set of tools that can be useful for avoiding data loss: Windows Backup and Restore. This feature was present in Windows 7, then removed in Windows 8.1, only to be reinstated with the latest OS.
The feature works like File History but on a more macro level, essentially copying the entire hard drive to another external drive. To access these tools, right click on the Start button, then click Control Panel and in the search box top-right, search for ‘backup’. You’ll see Backup and Restore appear, so click on it. From here, you can set up a backup by clicking on just that, and choose which files (from small to large, including virtually the entire system) are backed up and to where.
86. Save to PDF so everyone can open files
Ever had the problem where you send a file to someone and they can’t open it? Or it comes out with the formatting and style messed up, or similar issues which are always a risk, particularly when sending something to a Mac or Linux PC user (or someone with a much older version of Windows).
Saving files as a PDF is one way to ensure a trouble-free experience for the recipient opening the file, and unlike the Windows of old, Microsoft has built this option right into Windows 10. Head to File > Save As, and PDF should be an option in almost every modern or traditional app available.
87. Edge reading mode
Some web pages do not work well, with lots of ads and text all over the place, making them very cluttered and difficult to read. And while Windows 10’s browser, Edge, is still missing some features, it does have a nifty reading mode which simplifies the web page into a single column of text, and makes it far easier to, well, read.
To access reading mode in Edge, just press Control+Shift+R together. Reading mode can be tweaked in the browser’s Settings. Click the three dots top-right, then select Settings, and look for the Reading heading: here you can specify different font sizes and lighter or darker backgrounds.
88. Save time in the Command Prompt
Typing out commands in the Command Prompt can get annoying and take a long time, especially if they’re complex. Luckily, Microsoft has updated the prompt to accept copy-and-pasted commands, making it far easier to input even long strings of text.
To do this, simply open Command Prompt, right click on the top bar and select Properties. Then select Use legacy console, and click OK – doing so requires a relaunch. Once Command Prompt has reappeared, go to Properties again and select Enable Ctrl key shortcuts.
Once you’ve done that, you can copy and paste by using the usual keys – Control+C to copy, and Control+V to paste.
89. Hover don’t click
Here’s another time-saving little trick that Windows 10 is capable of in order to smooth the path of those who get frustrated with sluggishness and want to speed up and streamline their usage of the operating system.
Say you have the Settings app and an Edge window open side-by-side. Settings is in the foreground but you want to scroll the Edge window. In Windows 8.1, you’d need to click on the window to do it. Not anymore. Microsoft changed how Windows 10 works so that just having the mouse pointer over Edge is enough. Pretty neat.
90. Changing the default apps files open with
You double-click on a file, and a default app kicks in to open it. But what if the app which runs isn’t the one you want, and there’s a program you’d prefer to take over the duties of automatically opening said file format.
Fortunately, it’s easy to change this. Just right click on the file in question, then select ‘Open with’ and from the resulting fly-out menu you can choose the program you really want to open that particular format.
91. Saving out a web page with Edge
One of the things Windows 10’s browser, Edge, can’t do is save a web page out as an HTML file with its standard options. However, there is a workaround for this. Click on Edge’s ellipsis menu (the three dots in the top-right corner) and select Open with Internet Explorer. Once you’ve done that, hit Control+S and you’ll be able to save the web page out. It’s a bit of a clunky method, but it works and is certainly better than nothing.
92. Go easy on your eyes
One issue you may find with some monitors, especially those with very high native resolutions, is that they can make text small and rather difficult to read (particularly if you don’t have great eyesight in the first place). To solve this problem, go to the Cortana/search box on the taskbar (next to the Start button) and search for ‘display settings’, and click on this.
A ‘customise your display’ section will appear, with a slider bar that allows you to change the size of text, apps and other items – simply slide this to the right to make your fonts bigger and more readable, then hit Apply.
93. Use Cortana to the max
Cortana is a virtual assistant of many talents, and can help Windows 10 users out in many different ways. However, you may not be aware of the full range of functionality Cortana offers – but there’s an easy way to find out.
Simply go to the Cortana box in the taskbar and type in:
Cortana help
This will list all of the commands and functions Cortana can take care of, which includes setting reminders or calendar alerts, creating lists, getting directions, working out sums and calculations, checking the weather, or your stocks, flight times and so on.
94. Fix enlarged desktop icons
Some Windows 10 users have reported that icons are randomly making themselves bigger on the desktop, which can be rather annoying.
To fix this, right click on the desktop and hover over View, which will produce a fly-out menu to the right containing a list of options pertaining to icon size. Just click on the size of the icon you want to change it back.
95. Decluttering the taskbar
The Windows 10 taskbar can do many things, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you want it to. When there’s a hell of a lot in the taskbar, it can be difficult to pick out the icons you need to reach; but fortunately, it’s easy to fine-tune things. To drop an icon from the taskbar, just right click on it and select ‘unpin’ – this removes things (and ‘pinning’ icons to the taskbar adds them).
96. Xbox Live app login problems
Microsoft brought Xbox Live to Windows 10, as you’re probably aware, but when it comes to the app some users have reported problems with logging in. If you’re having trouble signing in, there are some steps you can take to remedy this.
The first thing to do is check that you have all the latest Windows updates installed on your PC – simply type in ‘Windows update’ in the Cortana/search box, and click on Check for updates which will pop up a window featuring a button you can use to, well, check for updates.
Now you need to check that the Xbox app is fully up-to-date. To do this, type ‘Windows store’ into the Cortana/search box, and click on the Store icon. When the Windows Store opens, click on the person icon on the far-right of the top menu bar, just next to the search box, and select Downloads and Updates. You can then click on the Check for updates button here to make sure the app is the newest version.
If everything is up-to-date and you’re still suffering issues, the next thing to try is running the Windows app troubleshooter which you’ll find here.
If that still doesn’t work, you’ll need to reset the Windows Store cache. To do this, press Windows key + R, which will produce the Run box, and type in:
WSReset.exe
Then click OK. The Store and command prompt will open before the latter closes automatically, the cache being reset. You should now be able to login.
97. Keeping Cortana off the lock screen
You can have Cortana on the lock screen for the sake of convenience, but doing so could pose a risk if you happen to leave your Windows 10 notebook unattended in a public place – any passerby could potentially abuse the digital assistant to peek at your messages or similar.
It’s easy to banish Cortana from the lock screen, however. Click in the Cortana/search box, click on the Settings cog, and look for the place where it says ‘Use Cortana even when my device is locked’. There’s a slider just underneath this which you need to turn off, and that’s all you have to do.
98. More Wi-Fi connection solutions
We already covered Wi-Fi network issues with a slide earlier in this article, but more recently than we wrote that tip (earlier this month, in fact), you probably noticed there was a fresh hoo-hah about Windows 10 breaking people’s Wi-Fi connections on their laptops and PCs. Microsoft subsequently issued a patch to fix the problem, although apparently it didn’t work for everyone.
Should you encounter problems with your Wi-Fi dropping out now (or in the future), Microsoft’s most recent advice is that the first thing you should do is try restarting your PC. Note that this means actually restarting it, and not shutting it down, then turning it back on again. You can reboot your PC by clicking the Start button, then the Power button, and then select Restart.
If that doesn’t help (and our previous tip didn’t, either), Microsoft has an entire help page dedicated to fixing network connection issues with Windows 10, with a host of potential cures to try. So head on over there and keep your fingers crossed.
99. Maintaining your privacy
Windows 10 has copped some flak in terms of not respecting the user’s privacy enough since the OS was launched. With this in mind, if you’re upgrading to Windows 10, it’s a must to select the custom installation rather than the express install, because the former lets you tweak privacy settings. The fire-and-forget express mode will leave you with some potentially unwanted default privacy settings.
The good news is that even if you chose the express route when installing Windows 10, it’s easy enough to change the settings to ones that maintain a better level of privacy. To do this, you’ll need to left click on the Start button, click on Settings, then on Privacy. Here, you’ll see various general privacy options which you can turn off – in particular, make sure the top one (‘let apps use my advertising ID’) is off, and also the third slider (‘send Microsoft info about how I write’).
100. Windows troubleshooting
And so, we’ve come to the end of our feature. Not found a solution to your particular problem in our mountain of tips? There’s one last place you could try for a fix, and that’s the built-in troubleshooter for Windows 10. Right click on the Start button, click Control Panel, and under System and Security, click where it says Find and fix problems.
This will bring up the ‘troubleshoot computer problems’ window, which offers a number of options in terms of solving hardware configuration problems, internet connection issues, running older programs on Windows 10 and more. Simply select the relevant category and follow the straightforward instructions given.
Microsoft also makes some troubleshooting utilities available online. For example, if you’re having issues with a Windows update, check out this troubleshooter – and similarly, for problems with apps downloaded from the Windows Store (as we mentioned a few slides back regarding the Xbox app), grab this one.