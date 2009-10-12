Microsoft gives notice of major security fix

Microsoft's regular 'Patch Tuesday' security update on October 13 will be its biggest yet – with 13 bulletins tackling 34 vulnerabilities.

Microsoft rolls out security patches through its Updater software, and the latest selection should counter some major flaws that have been discovered.

Indeed, eight of the bulletins are rated as critical and five important – and the updates deal with the likes of IE8, Office, Windows and Silverlight.

Detail

"Usually we do not go into this level of detail in the advance notification but we felt that it is important guidance so customers can plan accordingly and deploy these updates as soon as possible, said Microsoft's Senior Security Program Manager Jerry Bryant in a blog post.

The regular patches are part of Microsoft's strategy of moving away from major patches or service packs for its software.

One of the fixes is for a vulnerability that has been targeted by cyber-criminals in recent weeks, which has increased the need for Microsoft to urge people to update their software as soon as possible.