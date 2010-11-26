WIN! One of ten copies of Trend Micro SafeSync worth £45 each

Trend Micro SafeSync provides online backup, storing an unlimited number of your irreplaceable files in a single safe location – and we've got 10 copies to give away.

Simple to set up and extremely secure, Trend Micro SafeSync keeps your data files automatically backed up, synchronized, and remotely accessible any time from any device with an Internet connection. You can store as many files as you have, while there's also an unlimited version history – you'll never lose a file, even if you overwrite or change it.

If you want to edit a photo, a document or simply delete it, then this change is copied in the cloud. This removes the manual effort of moving files from one PC to another, which is not only time-consuming but subject to data loss.

SafeSync mirrors how your PC or Mac is organised

Unlike Dropbox, which uses a simple drop-box to sync your files, SafeSync uses a folder structure mirroring how your files are stored on your PC or Mac which means your files remain organised in the same way.

You're also able to access your files online anywhere, so you don't even need software to access your files from any computer while there's also a Restore Wizard designed to make life easier following the theft, loss or break-down of your computer. The wizard ensures that you can transfer your online content onto your new computer simply and easily.

"Security is not just about backup, security is about confidentiality, integrity and availability", said Rik Ferguson, senior security advisor at Trend Micro. "With SafeSync we are helping you to backup your important data but also we are making sure that data is available to you securely whenever and wherever you want to access it.

SafeSync has been designed to look after your synchronisation transparently, while you just get on with your life.'

