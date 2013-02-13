Use Google Maps to spy the North Korean nuclear test facility

Meanwhile, on Nuclear Test Rd

North Korean test facility
The site of the latest North Korean nuclear test

North Korea yesterday detonated a miniaturised nuclear explosive in a test which it is claiming was a success and the U.N. is condemning as a "grave violation of U.N. resolutions".

The test was conducted in a secret testing facility, but with thanks to information gathered from North Korean dissidents and defectors, you can take a look at the test facility now on Google Maps.

It's always the last place you think to look

And wouldn't you know it, the test apparently took place in a large facility with the street address 1 Nuclear Test Rd.

According to Mashable, pin-pointing the address came with the help of the United States Geological Survey's (USGS) Earthquake Hazard Program, which reported seismic activity in North Korea yesterday, with shockwaves measuring a magnitude of 5.1.

Plugging the co-ordinates of the subterranean rumblings (41.307°N, 129.076°E) into Google Maps takes you to Nuclear Test Rd, and to the facility after a little zooming and panning.

If after checking out the nuclear facility you feel like scoping out a few more places of interest on Google Maps, you can try actor Will Smith's home (which looks like a small village), or try and solve the mystery behind this huge question mark painted on the ground in France.

Via Mashable

