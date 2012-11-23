Thanksgiving Day posts help Instagram smash records

Photo-sharing app Instagram recorded its busiest day ever on Thursday and, quelle surprise, the increased volume of posts was food related.

The Facebook-owned company said on Friday that 10 million photos were posted which mentioned Thanksgiving in the comments.

At peak times throughout the day over 200 photos were being uploaded per second, with a high water mark of 220 per second coming at around 12:40pm

Posts to the site doubled from the previous day, Instagram said on its official blog.

Best day ever

"Overall, the day broke all Instagram records as we saw the number of shared photos more than double from the day before, making it our busiest day so far," the company wrote.

"We're thrilled to see people use Instagram to share their holidays. Whether celebrating with friends and family or sharing photos with them halfway across the globe, we're excited to see the intimacy and immediacy of the Instagram experience bring us all closer together over this holiday season."

While the landmark does point to Instagram becoming more and more popular since the Facebook acquisition, it's not exactly a bombshell that the app broke records on the most food-centric day of the year in the U.S..

Everyone knows that food and Instagram go together like peas and carrots.