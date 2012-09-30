Facebook Messenger app for iOS updated

Facebook has tweaked its Messenger app for iOS.

The changes mirror those rolled out to the Android version of the instant messaging application on September 20.

The most important of which will allow iPhone, iPad and iPad touch users to swipe to the left to see which of their contacts is online and available

Friend bump

Another update enables users to keep their favourite friends at the top of the online list to reduce the need to scroll through the entire contacts list.

Messages now appear as speech bubbles, giving conversations an altogether more attractive look, similar to the iOS Messages and SMS applications.

The new version of Messenger, which has also been optimised for the iPhone 5's 4-inch widescreen, also brings improved speed and reliability, along with a host of bug fixes.

It can be downloaded now from the App Store.