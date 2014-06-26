Download CCleaner: Clean up, clear out, and speed up a sluggish PC

If you've owned your PC for a while, you'll know that it's just not as fast as it used to be. Where opening programs used to be quick, there's now a noticeable lag in performance. Where it used to start up in less than a minute, you can twiddle your thumbs for nearly three. And it's only going to get worse.

The more software you install, the more data you create, the more new files you download… It all starts to clog up your PC's hard disk, slowing down performance. Yes. You can get rid of unwanted applications, trim your start up software and defrag your disk. But hundreds of files will still remain - a scatter of digital debris that you can't often see.

What you need is the digital equivalent of a robotic vacuum cleaner. Something that you can switch on and simply leave to clean up your messy PC while you do something more important. And of all the software available in TechRadar Downloads, Piriform's CCleaner is by far the most popular.

Smart system optimization

Key to this popularity is the fact that CCleaner doesn't charge you £20 for a half-hearted bit of disk-sweeping. This free software analyses your PC (or those areas you specify), identifies unnecessary or redundant files, unwanted .DLLs, old cookies, unused fonts, invalid shortcuts and leftover installer apps, then sucks them all into oblivion. With your permission, of course.

CCleaner isn't heavy-handed about its task. It's clever enough not to delete login details and won't erase anything that is crucial to the smooth running of your system. Nor will it cause you to lose any data. The program will always show you what it plans to do and ask for an 'OK' from you before it gets to work. If only all software was as honest and courteous.

There are many PC optimisation packages available on the Internet that claim to 'improve performance' and 'make your computer faster'. CCleaner delivers.

