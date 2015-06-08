Apple Maps finally adds public transit info

Apple's Software Vice President Craig Federighi announced that the Cupertino company will take one step closer to catching up to Google's industry-leading map software today at WWDC 2015 by adding public transit details in several major metropolitan cities when the new mobile OS launches in the fall.

Cities include Baltimore, Berlin, Chicago, London, Mexico City, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto and Washington D.C. as well Beijing Shanghai and Shenzen among others in China.

Federighi said the pre-installed app will now point users in the right direction to the closest bus, ferry, subway and train terminals and could save its users from "a ton of walking."

For contrast, Google announced ahead of Apple's developer conference that it offers public transportation directions for over 18,000 cities.