Snooker Champion of Champions 2020 live stream: how to watch Ding vs Higgins anywhere

The second semi-final of Group 1 in the 2020 Champion of Champions will be contested by Chinese superstar Ding Junhui and the Scottish wizard John Higgins. It's a rematch of the 2016 semi-final, which Higgins won en route to his one and only Champion of Champions title. Read on as we explain how to get a snooker live stream and watch John Higgins vs Ding Junhui online today from anywhere on earth.

John Higgins vs Ding Junhui Higgins vs Ding gets underway in today's afternoon session at the Marshall Arena. It will follow Robertson vs White, and will start no earlier than 1.30pm GMT. Anyone in the UK can watch Champion of Champions snooker for FREE courtesy of ITV Hub - and anyone wanting to get their home coverage from abroad need only add a good VPN to their cue bag to watch every frame from anywhere.

Ding qualified for the tournament, which pitches 16 winners of snooker's major tournaments against each other, by taking the 2019 UK Championship crown last December, his third UK title and his first since 2009.

It's been a quiet season otherwise for the world No. 10, with this summer's World Snooker Championship, in which he was felled by the eventual winner Ronnie O'Sullivan, the only other tournament Ding has played in because of the pandemic.

Higgins, ranked eighth in the world, is undoubtedly one of the greatest snooker players of all time, but he'll be relieved to have been kept separate from bogeyman Judd Trump.

But for one of these stars the journey will be over soon after it starts. Ding vs Higgins will be best-of seven, and the winner will play for a place in the semi-finals this evening. The other two players in the group are reigning Champion of Champions winner Neil Robertson and the legend Jimmy White.

It's going to be a cracking day of action, so read on as we explain how to watch John Higgins vs Ding Junhui today and get a Champion of Champions snooker live stream for FREE!

FREE John Higgins vs Ding Junhui: watch a Champion of Champions snooker live stream in the UK

The 2020 Champion of Champions snooker is being shown live in the UK on free-to-air channel ITV4 - so anyone can stream it using the channel's ITV Hub platform. John Higgins vs Ding Junhui has a provisional start time of 4pm GMT, but it could be sooner or later, depending on how the first match match (starting at 1pm) plays out. You can also watch ITV's snooker coverage online and on the ITV Hub app, which is pretty much available on every mobile and streaming device available (but not PS4 unfortunately). If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can get your snooker fix by grabbing a VPN.

How to watch Ding Junhui vs John Higgins: get a snooker live stream in China

Snooker is huge in China - and the nation typically pins its hopes on Ding Junhui. Still just 33-years-old, he's already widely considered to be the most successful Asian player in the history of the sport. Viewers in China can watch the 2020 Champion of Champions snooker on CCTV China, and the Ding Junhui vs John Higgins match is scheduled to start no earlier than 9.30pm CST (Beijing time) on Monday evening. If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, then don't forget about the VPN route can help you watch all the snooker action wherever you are.

How to watch a snooker live stream: watch John Higgins vs Ding Junhui in Australia

Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing the 2020 Champion of Champions snooker Down Under, including John Higgins vs Ding Junhui. The necessary channels are available to Foxtel subscribers on linear TV, but Australians who don't want the commitment or cost of a cable subscription are in luck, as Fox Sports' snooker coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports. In fact, it's available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more. For the best value, consider the upgraded Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but if you've got mates or family who also like to watch snooker, this can be shared and breaks at just over a tenner a head. John Higgins vs Ding Junhui is scheduled to start no earlier than 12.30am AEDT on Monday night/Tuesday morning. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well - just grab a VPN and follow our instructions above to take your streaming service of choice with you wherever you go in the world.

John Higgins vs Ding Junhui: live stream snooker in the US

There are no American players in the Champion of Champions mix, but there is one called Trump. Still, DAZN US will be broadcasting the snooker for American fans who don't mind rooting for people from different countries. Today's John Higgins vs Ding Junhui match is scheduled to start no earlier than 8.30am ET/5.30am PT. Priced from just $19.99 a month, DAZN is pretty much on a par with most streaming-only sports platforms and offers plenty to watch other than just snooker - boxing and cricket being two of its bigger draws. Don't forget, any Americans away from home can still access their normal subscriptions with a VPN.

John Higgins vs Ding Junhui: watch a snooker live stream in Canada

Long gone are the days of Canada's golden generation of snooker players - remember names like Alain Robidoux, Bill Werbeniuk, Kirk Stevens? Or that of the first ever overseas World Champion, Cliff Thorburn? ....don't worry, we're not judging. Honest. We can help you catch a Champion of Champions snooker live stream this year, as streaming service DAZN also covers the Great White North. First, simply grab a 1-month FREE trial, which is easily long enough to see the 2020 tournament in its entirety. Then, decide if keeping it on for $20 a month or $150 annually works for you. Today's John Higgins vs Ding Junhui clash will get underway no earlier than 8.30am ET/5.30am PT. And don't forget, Canadian residents who subscribe to such streaming services but are out of the country at game-time can always follow the VPN route as outlined above.

Snooker live stream: how to watch John Higgins vs Ding Junhui online in New Zealand